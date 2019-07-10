MAHTOMEDI — In a move to relieve the burden of construction on downtown businesses, City Council approved an ordinance amending City Code Chapter 12, Section 12.06, Subdivision 5, J., relating to the prohibition of commercial activity during certain times.
The county's contractor for the County Road 12 project requested an extension to construction hours beyond those authorized by city code. By extending the construction hours, the contractor hopes to minimize disruption to businesses and residents. The contractor requested permission to work from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for five nights during the duration of the project to keep intersections open during day and closed at night, City Administrator Scott Neilson said.
Water connections will be completed in the middle of the night to provide the least disruption to businesses rather than shutting water off or closing intersections during the day. Contractors will also be given permission to begin work one hour earlier on Saturdays, at 7 a.m. instead of 8 a.m. Businesses and residents in the area will be informed when construction work will be taking place during the normal off hours.
Loretta Harding
