WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — Just listed, 1 Bald Eagle Island. The price tag: $6.6 million.
But as the photos show, the 9,400-square-foot island home on Bald Eagle Lake looks a lot different than it did when Nathan Landucci bought it in 2016.
The owner of Stillwater-based Landucci Homes Inc. originally planned to live on the 2.3-acre island, but said his plans changed when he decided to completely renovate the 35-year-old home.
The luxury homebuilder spared no expense in the makeover, noting that the exterior walls and foundation are about all that’s left of the original.
The listing for the five-bedroom home includes features like all new Marvin windows, top-end Sub Zero/Wolf appliances in a deluxe chef’s kitchen, garage bar, league-size racquetball court, screened porch and multiple decks. There is a professional home theater with star ceiling, and a whole-house audio system. The smart home is controlled by iPads throughout. There is a six-stall garage and new docks, plus the home comes fully furnished with Restoration Hardware furniture. A rebuilt hovercraft is part of the package, too, when winter ice conditions don’t merit driving a vehicle.
Landucci is the broker for the home and the builder. His company specializes in building and remodeling high-end homes. Their claim to fame, he said, is hyper-detailed luxury construction.
“It’s an incredible place,” he said. “I decided early to fix it up and build it for someone special. They could live here year-round or part-time.”
He’s already had a showing of the property and more are scheduled. So yes, there is interest at that price point. No tire kickers need apply for a time slot. Prospective buyers are vetted before showings.
Landucci said he’s stayed in touch with former owners Jane and Nick VanBrunt and plans to extend them an invitation to view the extensive renovations before the home sells. The couple lived full time on the island for 30 years before moving to a bigger island — Hawaii.
Property taxes are listed as $18,228 a year.
To view the property and its gallery of photos, go to:
realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/1-Bald-Eagle-Is_White-Bear-Lake_MN_55110_M73276-24870 or Google 1 Bald Eagle Island.
— Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.