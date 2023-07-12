The 89th Lumberjack Days will return to Stillwater from July 13 to July 16.
Lumberjack Days is the longest running festival in Minnesota and is organized by the The Locals 501c3.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The 89th Lumberjack Days will return to Stillwater from July 13 to July 16.
Lumberjack Days is the longest running festival in Minnesota and is organized by the The Locals 501c3.
“We got the contract from the city way back in 2014,” said Paul Creager, founding board member of the Locals. “We started working on that contract in 2013 and we’re coming up on 10 years now. This will be the ninth time we’ve produced the event.”
This year’s musical lineup includes — The Suburbs, Your Smith, Kiss the Tiger, Monica LaPlante, Humbird, Ruben, The Sunken Lands and more. “The whole weekend is full of great music with mostly rock, blues and pop music,” said Paul Creager, board member of the event’s organizer, The Locals.
“Our Friday night headliner is Your Smith led by an amazing performer, Caroline Smith and she and her husband recently opened a bar in downtown Stillwater called Howard’s,” Creager said. “And on Saturday night, we have a very famous band from Minnesota called The Suburbs.”
Throughout the weekend, guests can enjoy live music, lumberjack shows and a medallion hunt.
There are also activities for kids, food vendors and a beer garden for adults.
The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce Foundation will be hosting the Lumberjack Days parade at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 16.
“It’s easy for towns to kind of lose some of it’s traditions just through a perpetual change and there’s a lot of things that change in Stillwater but the event is something we want to be a reminder of this town’s history,” Creager said.
To see the LumberJack Days full schedule of events go to www.lumberjackdays.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
June is the start of meteorological summer. There are many activities Minnesotans try to squeeze in during the few fleeting weeks of June, July and August. What activity are you most excited about?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.