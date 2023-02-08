Love in White Bear Lake: What to get, things to do for Valentine’s Day

The most romantic holiday of the year is next Tuesday, Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day.
For the White Bear Floral Shop, the days leading up to that date are a flurry of flower-filled activity.
“The 12th, 13th and 14th are very, very busy days,” shop owner Melanie Kasel said, adding that she and her family members put in 12- to 15-hour days ahead of Valentine’s Day.
She said it’s preferable for customers to place flower orders earlier rather than later so they’re ready to go on the day clients wish to pick them up. The best way to place orders is on the shop’s website, whitebearfloral.com.
“We probably have 50 orders already for the 14th,” Kasel said on Jan. 31.
The fourth-generation, family-owned shop — located at 3550 Hoffman Road W. — offers several types of bouquet arrangements, though Kasel noted a dozen red roses is one of the most popular items.
The shop also has two coolers full of ready-to-go flowers that will be filled throughout the day for walk-in customers. Kasel described the business as a “one-stop shop” for Valentine’s Day because it also sells balloons, chocolates and teddy bears.
The floral shop is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. It’s usually closed Sundays but will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, to accommodate Valentine’s Day orders.
SweetLife Lane is another White Bear Lake business that’s eager to provide a sugar fix for Valentine’s Day shoppers.
The candy store, situated at 2180 Third St., is unwrapping an assortment of special deals and promotions for its sweet treats that will last all month long, according to owner Christi Schreyer.
Among the specials include discounts on items such as the store’s handcrafted candy truffles and caramels as well as buy-two-get-one deals.
“We’re showing the love, and we’re sharing the sweetness all during the month of February,” Schreyer said.
SweetLife Lane’s winter hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; however, the store also plans to be open Monday-Tuesday, Feb. 13-14, for Valentine’s Day.
Customers can call SweetLife Lane at 651-705-8600 or visit sweelifelane.com to browse its online shop.
The White Bear Center for the Arts also has a pair of Valentine’s Day-themed events leading up to the holiday.
First, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, the arts center is holding a free event led by artist Mayumi Amada. Amada will teach attendees how to create simple origami hearts.
“It’s something you can just drop in on; you don’t have to stay the whole time. And it’s good for kids and people of all ages,” said Center for the Arts Communications Manager Ellie Fuelling.
The arts center will also hold a Valentine’s-focused art class for adults 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, during which students will create a set of four ceramic coasters decorated with hearts using alcohol inks.
To learn more about the alcohol ink class and to register, visit whitebeararts.org/inspire_events/l2l5-alcohol-inks-valentine-pop-up/ or call the center at 651-407-0597.
