Lot split comes with required park dedication fee  

WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — A lot split for a property owner on Otter Lake Road was approved by the Town Board, but there is still an unanswered question.
Owner David Melby, 5380 Otter Lake Road, intends to split his existing property into two lots at a half-acre each, including 82 feet of frontage. He plans to demolish his current house and build a new one for himself on one lot and build a second house for a family member sometime in the future on the second lot. Two sheds will also be removed, but a detached garage will remain.
The subdivision requires a park dedication fee in lieu of land, but the Town Board isn’t yet sure what to charge him. Park fees are either based on market value or set by the board. Melby said he needs to know what the fee will be for his building budget. Chair Ed Prudhon wants the figure to be fair and not an “undue burden” on the applicant. Commercial properties are normally assessed 10% of value, which for Melby would amount to more than $20,000.
Staff was asked to research an appropriate fee for residential properties in time for the next board meeting.
In other business April 17, the Town Board approved:
A request by JB Land Inc., 4849 White Bear Parkway, for a permitted use standards permit. The owner plans interior and exterior renovations.
The 2023 Bald Eagle Ski Team’s slalom course on Bald Eagle Lake. The course is located about 300 feet from shore between County Road H2 and Summit Street.
Reappointed Trent Bernstein to a three-year term on the Utility Commission. Reappointed Jim Linn to a three-year term on the Public Safety Commission and reappointed Ronald Denn, Howard Blin and Zachary Flann to three-year terms on the Planning Commission.
Approved special event permit for Bike MS: 150 Minnesota Bike Run June 11 through the township.
— Debra Neutkens
