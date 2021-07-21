WHITE BEAR LAKE — An upcoming automated vehicle (AV) shuttle service between two nonprofits is driving a speed limit change on several city streets.
The AV pilot project will ferry people from Phoenix Alternatives Inc. (PAI) on Linden Street to the YMCA on Orchard Lane, with stops in between at senior apartments. While working through details of the project, it was discovered that there cannot be more than a 10 mph difference between the posted speed limit and the travel speed of the AV, which is 15 mph as required by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
In a memo to City Council for its July 13 meeting, Public Works Director Paul Kauppi said the easiest solution to the issue is to lower the existing 30 mph speed limit to 25 mph. This is allowed by state statute.
Residential streets affected include Linden Avenue from County Road E to Willow Avenue, Willow Avenue from Linden to Orchard Lane and Orchard Lane from Willow to McKnight Road.
A required speed study was completed along the segments that will change, which will be repeated after new signs are posted to see if they've had any impact.
"This will allow this to be a test case before the city pursues lowering speed limits on all or additional roadways as now allowed by statute," Kauppi said.
Council Member Kevin Edberg wondered if lower limits can be extended on Orchard to Bellaire after receiving complaints from constituents. "The persistence of speed on our streets is a quality-of-life issue," he noted, adding that there aren’t enough public safety personnel to enforce limits. "Too many folks are driving too fast. It annoys and frightens fellow citizens," Edberg added. He was told a speed study would be required before the segment could be added, but that is doable.
"Anything that substantiates that we have a (speed) issue would be a good start," Edberg replied.
Kauppi said drivers with lead feet on McKnight sparked a new radar speed sign policy this spring. "We are seeing average speeds of 45 mph on McKnight (it's posted 30 mph). The segment that is highest is near South Campus. Ninth Street is another one that came out high in our speed counts."
The city engineer/public works director said his department is actively pursuing speed studies with 100 counts expected to be compiled by end of summer. Kauppi added that a citywide speed reduction, similar to the city of Minneapolis, is an option.
The pilot's purpose is to evaluate the benefits and challenges of automated vehicles and their potential to provide future transportation options for aging populations and persons with disabilities. A certified attendant employed by Newtrax will be on the vehicle at all times.
City Council approved the reduction in speed for the AV shuttle route at last week's meeting. The change will expire on Dec. 31, 2022, unless further action is taken by council.
— Debra Neutkens
