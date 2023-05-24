The White Bear Township Board of Supervisors pulled several items from the consent agenda during its last meeting. One of the items was to accept the letter of retirement from longtime Deputy Clerk Patti Walstad, whose last day will be June 30.

“I didn’t feel comfortable doing this under the consent agenda because I felt like we needed to give a personal thank you to Patti,” said Chair Ed Prudhon. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.