WHITE BEAR LAKE — When you say that businesses in downtown White Bear Lake are hanging on by a thread, you wouldn't only be talking about the Sheepy Yarn Shoppe.
“Something has to happen soon or downtown White Bear Lake will be a ghost town real fast, because it's a small-business town,” said Drew Miller, co-owner of White Bear Lake Records, an 18-year-old enterprise at 4775 Banning Ave.
“We are in survival mode only right now, as opposed to making more money,” said Earl Poyerd, owner of Benny's Barbershop, a downtown fixture at 4742 Washington Square for almost 70 years.
“Our biggest concern is that we won't make it as a business,” said Marjorie Intveld, owner of the Sheepy Yarn Shoppe, which has been open for business at 2185 Third St. since 1991.
Relief appears to be in sight after Gov. Tim Walz on May 13 declared that the stay-at-home order would be lifted on May 18, and some businesses on his nonessential list would be allowed to open. On the flip side, barbershops, salons, tattoo parlors and dine-in restaurants might have to wait until June 1 or later to open.
Some downtown businesses, but not all, have been able to fend off calamity through a paycheck protection program (PPP) loan.
The PPP loan program is aimed at providing a direct incentive for businesses throughout the country with 500 or fewer employees to keep their workers on the payroll. The loans are forgivable if a business spends the funds on payroll, mortgage interest, rent and utilities in the eight weeks following receipt of the loan.
However, even with a PPP loan, there still is no street called Easy Street in downtown White Bear Lake. There still are a number of requirements to fulfill and events outside an entrepreneur's control that have to go right.
One factor businesses can't control is the length of the shutdown and whether their loans will run out before the shutdown expires.
“We did receive a PPP loan on April 10, but because we're not open we can't use it because we can't hire,” said Tyler Conrad, co-owner of GoodThings, 2184 Fourth St. “We're four weeks into the loan right now and will use a little of it,” he said.
Miller, whose record store received a PPP loan, said that the money would only help with rent for April and May. But come June, a lot of businesses won't be able to pay rent, he said. He is currently in negotiations with his landlord over the lease.
The Sheepy Yarn Shoppe has not received a PPP loan — so far. “We have applied for PPP but have not heard from anyone,” Intveld said. “I used up my reserves after two weeks. It's disconcerting.”
Poyerd applied for a PPP loan for Benny's Barbershop. “Thank God, US Bank reached out and helped us through the process. The bank showed it wanted to help small businesses. The government provided enough to keep us alive and going, and we will do,” he said.
In the meantime, businesses must be creative about salvaging at least some income during their forced closure. Many have been confined to online sales as their sole source of income.
“We receive a lot of online and phone messages on the business,” Intveld said. Last week, the Sheepy Yarn Shoppe held its yarn sale online at www.sheepyyarnmn.com, which takes place every May at the store. This year, the shop held the sale through online ordering and curbside pickup. “We're not able to the pay bills though,” Intveld said. “Since shutdown began, we have not made enough in one week that we used to make in one day.”
It is difficult for creative knitters to shop online, because the Sheepy Yarn Shoppe business model is very much tactile and includes hands-on knitting lessons. Their customers have to feel the textures and see colors that can't truly be represented online. “It's hard for people to order online due to the blue screens on the computers. For our creative customers, it's all based on color,” Intveld said.
Since White Bear Lake Records closed March 17 by executive order, the business has taken in $0 from its store, Miller said. “We have thousands and thousands of unique items in our store, but there is no good way for our customers to browse through them online, and we have no inventory online.”
However, a visit to its website at www.wblrecords.com will show that Miller has started a “vinyl concierge service” in which visitors with their phone or i-Pad will join Miller in a video chat. He will flip through the record bins while his customers watch and browse from their devices. The website also features Discogs, where new inventory arrivals are listed first and an increasing number of listings show up there.
Even a touch-intense establishment like Benny's Barbershop claims an online service. “We do have a system for online sales,” Poyerd quipped. “Send us your hair and we'll cut it for you. That service is available — although business has been slow lately.” To try that unique service or get in the virtual queue for your real appointment when Benny's does open, visit its website at www.bennysbarbercuts.com.
When business doors finally open around White Bear Lake, expect all your favorite stores to do their utmost to help their customers feel safe and comfortable.
“We'll do whatever we need to do to do it right,” Poyerd said. “Our barbershop will be at the level of a dental hygienist. We will also have ultraviolet lighting to kill germs.
“When the stay-at-home orders are lifted,” he continued, “we absolutely will open and will do it safely.” All staff at Benny's Barbershop will have masks and wear scrubs that are changed daily. “We will look like a hospital,” he said. “We have tremendous chemicals to use to fight the virus.”
“We'll have to figure out a new norm at Sheepy Yarn Shoppe when we open,” Intveld said. “We will disinfect all the time and have hand sanitizer from the brewery, and masks. It will be a no-touch format.”
As the shutdown ends in gradual stages, Intveld also recommended learning to knit as a calming activity for people who still have nervous energy and lot of time on their hands. “It is a very relaxing thing to do, and we teach it in high school. It has even been known to calm inmates in jails as well,” she added.
Intveld encouraged shoppers to “please buy gift certificates” from local small businesses so that they receive revenue now. The buyer can use those gift certificates in the future when the stores reopen. Of course, you don't have to give the gift certificates to others; you can buy them for yourself too, she said.
“We want to stay open in White Bear Lake — I love downtown,” Intveld added. “It's a great location.”
