After nearly 30 years of public service, Ramsey County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt will not seek reelection next year. 

Since taking office in 1996 as District 7’s representative, Reinhardt, of White Bear Lake, has worked on a variety of issues: renewable energy, transportation, housing, public health and safety, libraries and regional governance. As longtime chair of the budget committee, Reinhardt is proud the county has earned the highest bond rating, triple A, for 21 consecutive years. 

