After nearly 30 years of public service, Ramsey County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt will not seek reelection next year.
Since taking office in 1996 as District 7’s representative, Reinhardt, of White Bear Lake, has worked on a variety of issues: renewable energy, transportation, housing, public health and safety, libraries and regional governance. As longtime chair of the budget committee, Reinhardt is proud the county has earned the highest bond rating, triple A, for 21 consecutive years.
“It is an honor to serve the people of Ramsey County, and I look forward to continuing to work hard through the end of my term next year,” Reinhardt said. “The time has come, however, for a new commissioner to represent the people of Maplewood, North Saint Paul and White Bear Lake on the county board.”
It was Reinhardt’s environmental activism that inspired her to run for a seat on the county board. She was a founding board member and chairperson of the Recycling Association of Minnesota and chairperson of the City of White Bear Lake Recycling Advisory Committee. As a commissioner she is recognized as a regional, national and international leader advancing environmental stewardship and addressing climate change. While in office, she also earned a doctorate in public administration from Hamline University.
In her Aug. 15 announcement to the board, Reinhardt, who turns 70 this year, said she looks forward to spending more time with her grandchildren, family and friends and being active in a variety of community organizations. She will leave office in January 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.