Locals delight in Minnesota’s sweetest natural resource

The days are warm, and the sap is flowing—Minnesotans across the state are hard at work producing pure maple syrup. Some of those syrup makers are right in our backyard.
Chris Ransom, president of the Minnesota Maple Syrup Producers Association, has tapped trees in his Vadnais Heights backyard for more than 15 years.
Most people have a maple or two somewhere in their neighborhood, which was the case for Ransom when he first considered tapping trees in 2004. He was surprised to learn that several of his friends had already taken it up as a hobby, and decided to give it a go. With a little advice from his friends, a trip to the hardware store for taps and buckets, and a guidebook, he started with about 10 trees in his backyard.
As the years went by, he began approaching neighbors about the maples in their yards and started adding a few more taps. By 2009, he was a member of the MMSPA; since 2016, he’s been the organization’s president.
“I put out 70 taps this year,” he said. “That’s a record for me; probably about as much as I could do.”
After Canada, the U.S. is the world’s biggest exporter of pure maple syrup. Maple syrup is a niche business in Minnesota—the state doesn’t quite make the top 10 list of syrup-producing states—but syrup season has been an important part of Minnesota culture as far as memory goes.
One story shared by writer and scientist Robin Wall Kimmerer explains how indigenous Americans learned to harvest syrup by watching squirrels lap up sweet sap that welled on injured trees.
In Minnesota, sugar camps have long been an important time for Dakota and Ojibwe communities to celebrate the return of the spring and work side by side at the long task of cooking the sap down into maple syrup and sugar.
This sense of joy at the end of winter and the chance to spend time outdoors in the spring sunlight is a big part of the appeal for many syrup makers, Ransom said. So is the opportunity to get active and make something with their own two hands.
Most of the members of the Minnesota Maple Syrup Producers Association are passionate hobbyists, Ransom noted.
Although time-intensive, the process of cooking down maple syrup is relatively simple.
“It’s not like growing a crop; you don’t have to wait all summer long to harvest that pumpkin or tomato,” he said. “It’s just there. If you collect the sap and boil it, you’ll have maple syrup.”
Commercial producers often install collection systems that streamline the process, but for hobbyists who create smaller batches, the time spent outdoors can be valuable in and of itself.
The Minnesota Maple Syrup Producers Association is a statewide division of the North American Maple Syrup Council. Both organizations provide education resources for maple syrup producers, promote high-quality maple syrup products and support nationwide maple research.
All kinds of maples can be tapped, but sugar maples, naturally, have the highest sugar content. Other species of trees, such as birch, also produce sweet sap, but the timing for tapping them may be a little different than for maples.
Syrup making is a friendly activity to newcomers—all it takes to get started is a little research and tools you can find at most hardware stores. Wood-fired evaporators are a popular way to speed the boiling process along, although it can still take hours to get to the right consistency. It takes about 40 gallons of raw sap to make one gallon of maple syrup. Ransom usually gives whatever excess he has to friends, family and neighbors.
Ransom encourages the curious to just try it with a couple of trees in the front yard. At the end of the day, the difference in taste speaks for itself.
“It’s way better than the store-bought, corn syrup-based syrups,” he said. “Once you try it, you won’t want to go back.”
