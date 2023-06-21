Local tattoo shop owner charged with trafficking human remains

Matthew R. Lampi, 52, an East Bethel resident and owner of Get to the Point Tattoo located in the Wildwood Shopping Center in White Bear Lake, was indicted by a federal grand jury with charges of conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods.
According to Gerard M. Karam, a United States Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Lampi was allegedly part of a nationwide network of individuals who circulated human remains from both Harvard Medical School and a mortuary in Arkansas.
