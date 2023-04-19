Local supporter of performing arts extends reach

The Manitou Fund, a private foundation based in White Bear Lake, has executed a purchase agreement for the Zephyr Theatre property, located at 601 Main Street North, Stillwater.
The move was intended to give the Zephyr Theatre an opportunity to enter into a lease agreement while it reorganizes educational and performance programming and plans for the future. The sale price was not disclosed.
“Manitou Fund is pleased to offer support to an essential and impactful community-driven arts collaborative. This supportive effort enables the arts organization to envision and engineer a future for community-based arts education and programs,” said Oliver Din, Manitou Fund president and chief executive officer.
The support comes at a critical time for the Zephyr Theatre, which has experienced significant financial and organizational difficulties in recent months. These difficulties have led to the resignation of the executive director, staff furloughs, changes in leadership on the board of trustees, and cancellation of programs and productions.
The nonprofit Zephyr Theatre Company purchased the former train depot in 2018. The Manitou Fund will include an option in the lease agreement for the Zephyr Theatre to repurchase the property at a future date. The Manitou Fund is also behind the McNeely Music Center, a state-of-the-art facility that will offer lessons, recording capabilities and performance space that is currently under construction at the corner of Highway 61 and Eighth Street in White Bear Lake’s “arts district.”
“The Zephyr Theatre is beyond thrilled for Manitou Fund’s generous support to give us a way forward,” says Nicole Bartelt, Zephyr Theatre board chair. “We will sharpen our focus on long-term goals, and we look forward to sharing more good news as this relationship develops and grows.”
