Local supporter of performing arts extends reach

Stillwater’s fledging Zephyr Theatre is set to get a boost from White Bear Lake based Manitou Fund.

 Jim Spiegelhalter | Contributed

The Manitou Fund, a private foundation based in White Bear Lake, has executed a purchase agreement for the Zephyr Theatre property, located at 601 Main Street North, Stillwater.

The move was intended to give the Zephyr Theatre an opportunity to enter into a lease agreement while it reorganizes educational and performance programming and plans for the future. The sale price was not disclosed.

