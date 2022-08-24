Local resident invests in historic Ely building

A Dellwood business owner with a fondness for Ely has big plans for the city’s historic community center.
Matt Stupnik, chief operating officer of a solar company called Cedar Creek Energy, recently purchased the 85-year-old downtown landmark. Its $2 price tag has one condition: He has three years to complete plans to turn the building into a 22-room hotel.
When Stupnik’s mother told him the community center was back for sale, his interest was piqued. He lived in Ely as a child and still has family and friends in the area. He remembers getting books at the community center’s library. His grandfather, an iron ore miner, played cards there and his dad attended high school dances in its rooftop auditorium.
Ely is the gateway to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, a tourist town known for its Blueberry Festival, the International Wolf Center and the North American Bear Center. “The downtown is being revitalized,” according to Stupnik, “and it doesn’t have enough hotel rooms.”
After contacting city officials and presenting his renovation ideas, Stupnik said people were receptive to the idea. “Previous agreements from other buyers fell through. They could see I have the wherewithal to pull the pieces together.”
The building is on the National Register of Historic Places, so Stupnik worked with the state preservation office to learn what can and can’t be done to the building so he could obtain grants and credits. When his application was approved, the project qualified for state and federal money, or 40% of qualified rehabilitation expenditures. He is also following the National Park Service’s standards for reuse of historic structures.
“These buildings have a lot of history, and we want to do our best to keep the historical character,” Stupnik noted.
Vacant for a decade, the building will be renovated into 22 large hotel rooms. Every room will be unique, with an abundance of natural light. There will be an event space with a stage for concerts and weddings with other amenities like a spa and salt room to follow. He figures the reconstruction will cost $4 to $5 million.
He plans to hire a general contractor to handle the renovation, since Stupnik and his wife Tori have no plans to move north. They bought a home in Pine Tree Hills about seven years ago where they live with their three daughters. Tori, a nurse anesthetist originally from Bemidji, has been instrumental in seeing the potential for the project, he said.
Asked why he’s investing in the old community center, Stupnik said he wants to “bring some economic viability” to Ely, a town he loves. “Our friends and family are rooting for it. It could be big. I just want it to be successful.”
