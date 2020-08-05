Local man seeks to ease stress with folksy podcasts

John King is already known to many as the guy who presents the “All Hockey Hair Team” on YouTube every year.
The White Bear Lake resident is reaching out with a new project this year, a podcast that’s also light-hearted in tone but addressing a more serious purpose: COVID-19 stress.
“2020 has been a hard year for everyone,” he said.
“I started the podcast because I think there is a lot of anxiety out there. And a lot of young kids are looking for that ‘cool uncle’ to give them life advice but (who) isn’t their parents.”
His goal is to relate that he’s dealing with all the same stuff in hopes that “it makes people feel a little less alone.”
The half-hour podcasts, named “Sunday Morning Coming Down,” have been running for 15 weeks now, with 10 minutes of banter, 15 minutes of answering “big life questions,” and a five-minute drinking story to finish.
He reports that he’s getting close to 1,000 loyal listeners and thinks it’s cool that many of them tune in when new episodes come out Sunday morning.
Episodes have included such tales as bumping into Hell’s Angels at the White Bear Bar, a raccoon that had babies in a tree on the patio of porch, contemplating whether the Sunset Splash at Cup and Cone is the greatest invention of the century, and trying to turn walks with his wife around town into “crawls” as they stop at houses asking to come in for a beer.
King’s main claim to fame is the All-Hockey Hair Team on YouTube during the state hockey tournament each year since 2011. The clips, which celebrate the glorious manes revealed when the handsome skaters pull off their helmets, have attracted anywhere from 300,000 to 3 million views.
ESPN covered the 2018 edition, giving King one of his greatest thrills. Barry Melrose, the renowned NHL analyst, assisted King on the selection of that year’s team while revealing him as the creator. “We had a ton of fun, with him smoking cigars and telling stories afterwards at my house in White Bear,” King related. Each has an impressive head of hair.
King was a football player at Edina High School. He’s worked in advertising for more than 20 years but plans to switch careers in August to start a sports and entertainment company called Owner with a partner. The podcast, he said, is part of the new company. King and wife Stacey have a daughter, Peyton, 22, and son Bennett, 19.
Here is the link to King’s most recent podcast. Https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sunday-morning-coming-down/id1506527017?i=1000486 137349
