A Mahtomedi man has been charged with three felonies, including attempt sexual assault of a child under 16; felony use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime; and causing a child 13-18 to view/listen to sexual activity, following an undercover sex sting in Sawyer County, Wisconsin.
According to the criminal complaint, Ben P. Bergee, 33, initiated contact with who he believed to be a 15 year-old female high school student by text message on Feb. 6. The underage female was actually an undercover officer with the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police Department.
The texting conversations continued through March 2. Details of the conversations provided in the criminal complaint include Bergee discussing giving the underage female massages and tying her up and tickling her with feathers, an electric toothbrush, hairbrush, and other objects. Bergee said he would not have sex with the underage female because she was under 18, but when asked about oral sex, Bergee said, “Yeah, I would do that.” He also sent selfies of himself in his underwear, and photos of his genitals.
Bergee and the underage female made a plan to meet at 7:30 p.m. March 2 at a gas station near Hayward, Wisconsin, and then intended to go to a hotel room, for which he planned to pay cash. When Bergee arrived at the LCO Country Store Gas Station, officers initiated a traffic stop and placed him under arrest. An officer searched Bergee's vehicle and found items seized as evidence, including DVD's, electric toothbrush, hair brush, paint and foam brushes, feathers and paracord rope, baby oil, a wallet and a cell phone.
According to the criminal complaint, when officers asked what his plans were, Bergee said that he was going to do massages but not have sexual intercourse, only oral sex. He further stated he talked with the child about tickling and bondage. He also confirmed to officers that he knew his interactions with the underage female were illegal.
If convicted, Bergee faces fines of up to $50,000 and 20 years imprisonment on the the second degree sexual assault charge; up to $100,000 and 40 years on the charge of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime; and up to $10,000 and six years for the charge of causing a child to view sexual activity. He was released on $10,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 7.
