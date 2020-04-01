According to the Pioneer Press, White Bear Lake resident and internationally renowned Cuban jazz pianist Ignacio “Nachito” Herrera was rushed to the emergency room Saturday, March 28 after struggling with flu-like symptoms. Herrera has since been diagnosed with COVID-19 and remains in intensive care at the hospital.
A message on the Dakota Jazz Club website, where Herrera plays frequently and had a performance scheduled for Saturday, March 28, stated:
To our Dakota community –
Nachito Herrera, our treasured friend, is severely ill with this terrible virus. He is hospitalized and receiving treatment. Please say a prayer for him.
Thank you
