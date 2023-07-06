Frank Taylor had just arrived back in White Bear Lake from his Duluth property the evening of June 27 and was ready to “hit the sack” when he received a message from his friend Pat Igo, who Taylor calls the “mayor of White Bear Lake” (of the actual lake that is).
Igo told Taylor that there was a baby eagle sprawled out on the ground along the shoreline on the lake. Igo said the eagle had been out there for about a week.
Taylor knew that he needed to get to this bird because he knew that Igo “knew his stuff”, with Igo having a history of working with Taylor in the past and working with a man named Bob Anderson, who was the first person in the state of Minnesota to breed peregrine falcons.
Although he was tired, Frank took his pontoon off his dock and set out to find the bird.
He got to the scene and saw the young eagle that was looking “a little stressed” laid out on the ground, with an adult male eagle directly above it, sitting on a branch. He knew that the eagle was probably weak after not getting much food at all, laying on the ground for so long. Taylor sprang into action, beached his pontoon, and grabbed the distressed eagle.
Taylor knew what he was doing, and he was the right man for this job. Taylor is no stranger to handling birds. He is the former Curator of Education Birds for The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota, where he traveled to almost every state in the U. S. doing education programs for schools and nature centers. He is currently in his 54th year branding hawks on the North Shore.
In 1970, Taylor went up north to trap hawks for himself as a falconer for twelve years before getting a call from a friend about a research project and Taylor started to band the hawks. He banded hawks for eight years and then in 1990, he received a master personal banding permit. He now continues his work and has three sub-banders that work under him.
Nowadays, Taylor spends his weekends on the North Shore, where migration occurs every year and continues to catch hawks during the fall season migration.
“I’m a hawk nut,” Taylor said.
Not only does Taylor catch birds, but he also does bird artwork. As a hobby, he creates digital artwork portraits of a variety of birds that he has seen.
“I take photos and I go in and digitize them, and then I go in and repaint everything and move elements around,” Taylor said. “Because I’m banding these birds, we can just hold them up, and I take some of the photos to use as a basis for these [artwork].”
Taylor does not sell any of his artwork but rather gives it away to friends or uses it to raise money for wildlife.
During the eagle rescue mission, Taylor grabbed the bird and after getting it off the boat, he put it in a crate. After Taylor arrived home, he took the bird to the home of Gail Buhl who is the Partners for Wildlife Partnership Coordinator at the Raptor Center and she trains people on bird rehabilitation.
She has a triage set up in her basement for the weekends and evenings, so if someone brings a bird to her, she can stabilize it right away.
Buhl put ice packs under the eagle’s wings because its temperature was high, but luckily, the bird did not appear to have any breaks in its wings. There was, however, blood in its feathers, which is a sign that the bird was still developing.
“The feathers were still in blood which means it was still growing its feathers out, which is a fragile time, so I was thinking that it may have jumped the nest early,” Taylor said. “That happens a lot where raptors, owls, hawks, and falcons will jump out of the nest before they can really fly.”
Buhl then completed a subcutaneous fluid injection by lifting up a little bit of skin above the leg and putting a needle in filled with cool water in order to cool it down and rehydrate the bird.
The bird did not have any breaks in its legs or wings, but it had a slight discoloration on the back of its tongue and some material in its mouth, but nothing that Buhl saw would suggest disease in the bird.
Taylor was astounded by all the great techniques that Buhl used to stabilize the bird.
“She’s the hero of this because she’s just amazing at what she can do,” Taylor said.
The bird is undergoing a series of blood tests and they are testing the bird for West Nile virus, keeping it under intensive care.
Buhl hopes that if everything checks out, the eagle can be put back into its nest.
To this day, at 73 years old, Taylor still has a passion for birds and enjoys everything he does.
“With my work up on the North Shore and the past stuff, and my artwork, it’s fun stuff,” Taylor said.
Taylor has a blog that details his North Shore branding activity that can be viewed at bandingreports.blogspot.com.
He also has a blog featuring his digital artwork of the birds as well as other artwork he has dabbled in including artwork of trains and cars that can be found at sfranktaylordigitalrenderings.blogspot.com/.
Sebastian Studier is an intern at Press Publications. He can be reached by calling 651-242-2775 or emailing intern1@presspubs.com.
