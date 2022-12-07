Local couple continues ‘Nutcracker’ tradition

Vadnais Heights couple are the unsung heroes of Ballet Minnesota’s 'The Classic Nutcracker'
Call them the secret ballet stars next door. Vadnais Heights residents Mary and Antone Gregory are two-decade veteran cast members of Ballet Minnesota’s “The Classic Nutcracker.”
The married couple, who are recently retired from their “day jobs,” have performed numerous roles over the years, including Clara’s father (Antone) and Grandmother Silberhaus (Mary) in the grand Christmas Eve party scene as well as the large, lumbering camel who escorts the Arabian dancers in Act II.
The Gregorys’ involvement with Ballet Minnesota began when their children were young and enrolled in the dance company’s school, Classic Ballet Academy. Their son, Allen, made his Nutcracker debut at age 5 as a clapping mouse, and continued to dance with Ballet Minnesota through his mid-20s. Their daughter, Alyssa, debuted as a cheese mouse at age 4, but when it was time to progress to the stiff pointe shoes that help ballerinas stay on their toes, she switched her athletic passion to fencing. Those children are now in their 30s, but the couple remains committed to the ballet.
“Theater is magic, and it is a privilege to participate in this production,” said Mary, who is retired from teaching preschool at Tamarack Nature Center. “Plus, in my role as the grandmother, I have the best seat in the house to watching all the dancing in the party scene in Act I.”
Antone has studied ballet for nearly 45 years after discovering a love for dance while in graduate school at The University of Virginia. He has performed in several other story ballets over the years, all while teaching chemistry at Century College in White Bear Lake. Although he retired from teaching, the senior dancer now pursues graduate-level classes in astrophysics at the University of Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.