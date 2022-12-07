Local couple continues ‘Nutcracker’ tradition

Vadnais Heights residents Mary and Antone Gregory have a combined 44 years of participation in this holiday tradition.

 Contributed

Vadnais Heights couple are the unsung heroes of Ballet Minnesota’s 'The Classic Nutcracker'

Call them the secret ballet stars next door. Vadnais Heights residents Mary and Antone Gregory are two-decade veteran cast members of Ballet Minnesota’s “The Classic Nutcracker.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.