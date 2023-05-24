Local connection to Battle of Gettysburg

Morritz Earhardt, an infantryman with the 1st Minnesota, is one of 17 Civil War veterans buried at Union Cemetery. He died at age 64 from wounds suffered years earlier in the 1863 Battle of Gettysburg.

 Debra Neutkens | Press Publications

Union Cemetery holds a member of the 1st Minnesota who fought at Gettysburg. 

Morritz (nicknamed Morris) Earhardt (some spellings note Ehrhardt or Erhardt) was a German immigrant born March 7, 1844. His family settled in Stillwater in 1852 after coming to America in spring 1846. 

