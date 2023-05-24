Local connection to Battle of Gettysburg

Union Cemetery holds a member of the 1st Minnesota who fought at Gettysburg.
Morritz (nicknamed Morris) Earhardt (some spellings note Ehrhardt or Erhardt) was a German immigrant born March 7, 1844. His family settled in Stillwater in 1852 after coming to America in spring 1846.
When the Civil War began, Earhardt enlisted at a rally in his new hometown. He was mustered into Company B, 1st Minnesota Infantry on April 29, 1861, at Ft. Snelling. He lied about his age, claiming to be 18 when he was really 17. His father, a veteran of the Mexican War, also served in Company C of the 8th Minnesota infantry.
A piece about Earhardt by Wayne Jorgenson says he was wounded in the left ankle at Gettysburg during the regiment’s fateful charge July 2, 1863. His wound never healed and, eventually, infection led to his death years later. He was discharged May 24, 1864, when his commitment was up and he returned to Stillwater.
In 1867, Earhardt moved to White Bear, married Anna Milner Dec. 24, 1878, and had a son, Lincoln Morris Erhardt, around 1880.
A civic-minded citizen, Earhardt became a charter member of the E.B. Gibbs GAR Post 76 and held positions as village roadmaster, marshal and street commissioner. He was a member of the Village Council and Justice of the Peace and served on the board of education.
The Gettysburg gunshot wound would plague him all his life. In 1907, his left leg was amputated below the knee. A cancerous infection in the stump was considered the cause of his death Dec. 17, 1908, at the age of 64. Jorgensen wrote: “The bullet that took him down at Gettysburg finally took his life 45 years later.”
According to the area historical society, St. Mary’s parish purchased land for its cemetery from the Earhardts around 1893.
