Local churches serve up the perfect fish fry

Local churches are not about to give up the recipe to the perfect fish fry, but community members are welcome to stop by, try the fish for themselves and speculate as to why the Lenten Friday fish fry is so good.
The Church of St. Pius X is baking and battering its Friday fish dinners with the help of local volunteers and the Knights of Columbus. Cod is the fish of choice at the church.
“We used to do just the fried fish a couple of years ago, but then more people wanted the baked option. Both are very popular and some will get a combination of both fried and baked fish,” said Catherine Bernal, St. Pius’ administrative assistant.
The fish is paired with a baked potato, mac and cheese, a dinner roll, pasta salad and fan-favorite coleslaw.
Thanks to a dedicated number of volunteers, St. Pius has cafeteria-style dining and a sit-down option as well as to-go meals for those who would prefer to not gather in a large crowd.
According to Bernal, the Friday night fish fry has been a St. Pius staple as long as the church has been around.
“It’s just a really neat community event,” she said.
St. Pius’ fish fry is served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 18 and 25 and April 1 at 3878 Highland Avenue.
As for the secret to the best fish fry in town? It’s all about being in good company with maybe a side of fish.
In Hugo at the Church of St. Genevieve, the St. John’s Men’s Club is serving up the “World’s Greatest Fish Fry” with fresh Icelandic cod made to order.
“This is our 20th (year) of fish fries, and after a couple of them, we were able to find the best (fish) we could. We’ve gotten many compliments since,” said St. John’s Men’s Club member Bill Courteau.
Courteau says the perfect fish fry means having the right cut of fish, but to get that crispy goodness, it all comes down to a special beer batter breading. The men’s club has also installed three new fryers, which cook the fish extra fast so each serving is made to eat right away. That was about all Courteau could share without giving any cooking secrets away.
To complement the fish, the St. John’s Men’s Club is serving boiled baby red potatoes and french fries from a well-researched recipe that’s supposed to mimic McDonald’s fries. St. Genevieve’s will also have mac and cheese, coleslaw and hearty oatmeal raisin cookies to finish off the meal.
“It’s all picked to complement the fish,” said Courteau.
St. Genevieve’s fish fry will be from 5-8 p.m. March 18 and 25, and April 1 and 8 at Fortin Hall, 14383 Forest Boulevard North in Hugo. Guests can choose to dine in, or pick up a meal to go.
