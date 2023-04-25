Local bicycle advocate receives national award

Dorian Grilley (right) with Lake Links co-chair Mike Brooks on the 2021 Lake Links Association Ride Around the Lake

 Contributed

More than a decade of full-time work advancing bicycling and walking at a statewide level have earned Mahtomedi resident and Lake Links Association board member Dorian Grilley a national honor. Grilley was recently named Advocate of the Year by the League of American Bicyclists.

 The award honors a person “who has shown tireless commitment to promoting bicycling and walking” in their community or state. After serving as executive director of the Parks & Trails Council of Minnesota and as a planner with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for many years, Grilley helped found the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota (now BikeMN) in 2009. He has served as the organization’s executive director ever since, leading it in advancing non-motorized mobility throughout Minnesota through education, advocacy, and infrastructure enhancement.

