Local author debuts in her first novel ‘Finding Katya’

Katie Aune

 Contributed

Katie Aune is a White Bear local and the author of “Finding Katya,” a memoir that focuses on her years spent in the former Soviet Union. She will have a signing on Sept.1 at the bookstore during the White Bear Lake Farmers Market and her book can be found at Lake Country Booksellers in downtown White Bear Lake. For more information on Katie Aune’s latest projects, her website is katieaune.com and she can be found on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. 

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.