Leif Sundberg stands before hundreds of screaming fans as the bright red, white and blue lights of the Tacoma Dome illuminate each thrill-seeking obstacle standing in his way. As the blare of the horn sounds, Sundberg takes off, effortlessly scaling balance planks with his long, 6-foot-3-inch frame, leaping and grabbing onto large, door-shaped platforms, swinging from one to another, and using his upper body strength to jump, swing and push from one obstacle to the next. All this before scampering up the black 14.5-foot “Warped Wall” and slamming his hand on the red button to end his round in a blazing 58 seconds.
This all came in 2019 as Sundberg, the now 31-year-old Twin Cities native, crushed his qualifying run at the Tacoma Dome in the Seattle Qualifiers, where he returned in April for the season 13 filming of “American Ninja Warrior.” Sundberg, a 2008 Mahtomedi High School graduate, majored in biology pre-med at Bethel University. Since graduating from college, he has spent time at the Mayo Clinic and worked in radiology. He recently completed his studies to become a physician’s assistant.
Athletics and competition have been an integral part of Sundberg’s life ever since he was a kid, when he competed in baseball and soccer in high school and continued his soccer career collegiately at Bethel.
“I always thought athletics kind of drove you to be the best version of yourself through competition, and that’s something I’ve always taken along with me,” said Sundberg. “After college I’m not playing sports per se, but I’m still having my competitive fix through ‘Ninja Warrior.’”
Sundberg became a fan of the NBC show before it made its way to the United States. The show started in Japan, where it was called “Sasuke” before coming to America on an extremely low budget and airing on the G4 network. Now, the show is aired on NBC and has gained a large following in the last decade. Millions of viewers tune in each episode to watch the athletes compete.
After watching the show for several years, Sundberg began to take interest in the high-intensity competition.
“I played collegiate soccer, but I didn’t necessarily have the strength or the endurance to compete on the show. But then I see the occupations of the people on the show, and they are just everyday people,” said Sundberg. “I was lucky enough after about three years of training to compete on the first year of the show and then, ever since, I have kind of been a returning competitor.”
The show requires a lengthy written application and a three-minute application video to be considered for casting. Thousands of applicants apply each year, but only 400 competitors have been selected for upcoming season 13. The series makes a conscious effort to pick more eccentric personalities to give the audience more entertainment value, and Sundberg, who goes by “The Swedish Ninja,” has fully embraced this concept.
As the filming of season 13 quickly approached, Sundberg had his hands full juggling his training routine, his new career change and the birth of his and his wife Victoria’s son Linus about a month before Sundberg competed in Washington.
“This time around I was juggling a lot more than I was used to, which made things complicated, but we got through it,” Sundberg said.
Sundberg trains with other former and current “American Ninja Warrior” athletes at Obstacle Academy in Edina. Because of the nature of the courses, the athletes are forced to be well-versed in several different areas of fitness, such as upper body strength, core strength, forearm strength and balance.
“Up until competition, I train every day, but I train something differently so I don’t have any overuse injuries or do something that would hinder my improvements,” Lundberg said.
Sundberg is unique to the “American Ninja Warrior” competitive field in the sense that he is much taller than most of his other competitors. He towers over the other athletes, who tend to be around 5-foot-6. Having such a large, strong frame is helpful for Sundberg in many ways, but being tall makes certain obstacles very difficult to navigate.
“My height helps me on a lot of obstacles with my wing span,” Sundberg said. “But with my size, balance obstacles can be very tricky for me. I don’t have the center of gravity that is ideal for the balance obstacles like many of my fellow competitors.”
Sundberg competed in April during the filming of the show’s qualifying rounds. As athletes competed amidst the global pandemic, the season 13 filming was once again without fans in attendance, creating a different environment for the competitors.
“It was very empty, which was kind of nice because it was much more calming this time around,” Sundberg said. “I didn’t necessarily have the adrenaline that I normally do, but I was able to have a better state of mind this past run.”
Because of the fan prohibition for season 13, Sundberg’s family and friends were unable to be in attendance for his run but were instead livestreamed onto large screens in the arena so they could witness his performance.
“My wife is incredibly supportive of me, but I will say the ‘Ninja Warrior’ competitions are probably the most anxiety-inducing events for her for the entire year,” Sundberg said. “My entire family has really embraced it, and with my Swedish Ninja entourage they are always there to give me a supportive hand and give me the encouragement I need to find success on the show.”
The show returned to NBC on May 31. Episodes air every Monday and feature “Split Decision,” a new concept this season where competitors get to choose between two obstacles to end their run. Sundberg will be featured in an episode coming later this summer. He hopes to return to the show if a 14th season is renewed.
“I hope they film a season 14, and if they do, I’ll be one of the first ones to submit my application,” Sundberg said. “I’ll be juggling a child, I’ll be juggling my new career, but I think I’ll have time to fit in some training.”
