WHITE BEAR LAKE — There is no dispute as to the toxicity of trichloroethylene (TCE), according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
That statement and more are among “talking points” provided by Conservation Minnesota, a nonprofit lobbying for a 2020 ban on TCE.
Two staff members — Nels Paulsen, policy manager, and Cheryl Appledorn, policy analyst — were guest speakers at last week’s meeting of the Neighborhood Concerned Citizens Group, a watchdog organization that formed in 2019 after the Water Gremlin pollution scandal.
TCE is a dangerous industrial chemical and known human carcinogen, said the Conservation Minnesota staffers. “So why should we ban TCE?” asked Appledorn. “There are known undisputed health risks associated with this chemical. I don’t have to tell this group about TCE and health. The key takeaway is there is no dispute as to toxicity; the dangers of TCE have been known as far back as 2001.”
Exposure to TCE can cause central nervous system damage and respiratory problems, affect fetal development during pregnancy, and cause kidney cancer and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
“All over Minnesota, TCE is contaminating our air and drinking water,” continued Appledorn.
“The Environmental Protection Agency has identified TCE as one of the most frequently detected volatile organic compounds in groundwater in the United States,” she noted.
In Minnesota, TCE groundwater pollution has required communities like Bayport, New Brighton, Fridley and Edina to shut down wells or install treatment equipment to provide safe drinking water. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has identified 626 previously closed groundwater contamination sites that need to be reevaluated to determine if TCE is affecting drinking water, she added.
Other communities, including the Como neighborhood of Minneapolis, Mound, St. Louis Park and St. Paul’s Midway, are dealing with toxic vapors from contaminated groundwater. “It’s like radon and pretty dangerous,” Appledorn said.
While the use of TCE has declined, at least 14 facilities across Minnesota have permits to use it in significant amounts, says Conservation Minnesota.
Appledorn stressed that the state needs an end date for TCE use so all users have time to shift to safer alternatives. “A date provides a sense of certainty,” she said.
The European Union banned TCE in 2014.
Conservation Minnesota and the citizens group hope residents will contact their legislators regarding a ban. “This is an important issue,” Paulsen said. “This is not just a White Bear issue. It affects the entire state. Many communities have been impacted by TCE.”
Debra Neutkens
