Live theater from the comfort of home

Rather than give up on another season, Lakeshore Players Theatre is going 100% virtual. They’re calling it Season 67 3/4.
The fraction has special meaning from a marketing and functionality standpoint.
The community theater will provide 75% of the stage experience: actors, lights, costumes and music, and patrons provide the other 25%: seats, beverages and a trusty streaming device.
Not ideal for a community theater that performs in a state-of-the-art facility.
Executive Director Rob Thomas said they saw the handwriting on the wall.
“We made the decision to go virtual because we knew COVID-19 restrictions could fluctuate dramatically throughout our season. We needed a solution that allows us some level of operation while bringing arts enrichment and entertainment to our community despite state restrictions. So, we decided to go virtual.”
There are pros and cons to virtual theater. One benefit, noted Thomas, is a performance can be accessed by family and friends in other parts of the country.
If they have to look for bright spots in this pandemic, a streaming component is one of them, Thomas said.
On the downside, Lakeshore can’t sell tickets at the same price point as live performance. “This is industrywide,” Thomas pointed out. “Patrons aren’t willing to pay as much to watch at home. I understand that. We’re asking $20 to see one show once while Netflix offers thousands of movies for $12 a month.”
The theater is also seeing a drop in donations without a live theater experience, but Thomas is hoping Lakeshore’s annual appeal late November changes that.
There have been staff cutbacks and cost reductions. Several projects were intentionally kept internal to keep costs down while maintaining a quality artistic product. In fact, one upcoming show was written by Thomas. “An Evening With Ella & Harold” is “an insightful cabaret” that streams Feb. 12-21. It explores the friendship between jazz great Ella Fitzgerald and songwriter Harold Arlen.
Plays this season were chosen for limited cast size. The “Lady With All the Answers” (about advice columnist Ann Landers) has one actor; “Always … Patsy Cline” has two cast members. Rehearsals are still in person, but actors and crew socially distance.
“We are working out logistics to safely bring artists into the room to film it,” Thomas noted. “That is one of our biggest issues.”
The first show of the season is “Here Comes Santa Claus,” an original radio play co-written by Minnesota playwright Greta Grosch and Graydon Royce. Lakeshore commissioned Grosch, who has scripted the last seven installments of the highly successful “Church Basement Ladies” series, and Royce, a longtime theater critic for the Star Tribune. The two are collaborating with the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society to write the play inspired by area history.
If there is anything positive to come out of the pandemic, Thomas said this: “COVID forced arts nonprofits to get creative. Sometimes we need to exercise those creative muscles. It forces us to start thinking, ‘How do we do this differently? How do we bring this to people creatively?’ Fortunately, that’s what we’re good at.”
