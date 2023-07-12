The Minnesotan is one step closer to adding a liquor lounge to its retail store.

“The beginning of the story involves the applicant reaching out to staff inquiring about a liquor license with the general idea that someone can enjoy a beverage while shopping,” said Caley Longendyke, city clerk. “State liquor laws would be very specific on to who gets a liquor license. A clothing store is not eligible for a liquor license. So city staff discussed with the applicant some opportunities for pursuing a liquor license and the outcome of that discussion was that the Minnesotan was interested in becoming a bar.” 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.