The Minnesotan is one step closer to adding a liquor lounge to its retail store.
“The beginning of the story involves the applicant reaching out to staff inquiring about a liquor license with the general idea that someone can enjoy a beverage while shopping,” said Caley Longendyke, city clerk. “State liquor laws would be very specific on to who gets a liquor license. A clothing store is not eligible for a liquor license. So city staff discussed with the applicant some opportunities for pursuing a liquor license and the outcome of that discussion was that the Minnesotan was interested in becoming a bar.”
According to Longendyke, the zoning code requires that the liquor lounge must be the principal use of the property, with no less than 70% of the establishment’s square footage being the liquor lounge, while retail activity may be allowed as an accessory use, amounting to no more than 30% of the square footage.
City staff directed Roberts to incorporate a separation between the clothing store and the liquor lounge. Longendyke said that Roberts is required to display a sign, “No Alcohol Beyond This Point,” on the edge of the liquor lounge area before entering the retail space and must enforce consumption being confined to the liquor lounge area.
Longendyke said the liquor lounge would have alcoholic beverages in a beverage-dispensing system.
“So ultimately people are serving themselves liquor,” she said. “A checkout counter for the liquor lounge is where a customer would go show their ID and to get a wristband or a card where you get credit and you can dispense the alcohol yourself and that’s where the age verification would occur.”
She continued, “There is a major responsibility for employees to verify the age of who is purchasing these credits and then also to monitor to make sure that the people who are actually dispensing the alcohol are those who got their age verification and they’re 21 years or older.”
According to Longendyke, Roberts also applied for a Sunday liquor license which requires the establishment to serve food. To be consistent with other liquor establishments in the city, the liquor lounge would have to at least serve prepared frozen pizza. Roberts has incorporated facilities into the floor plan to do so.
The City Council unanimously approved the on-sale and Sunday liquor licenses.
Roberts said the concept is exciting and fresh and hopes it will be relevant in the downtown area.
“In terms of relaunching our store we’re probably going to shut down for a period of time,” Roberts said. “We’re having a significant presence down at the State Fair this year so on Aug. 24, we might shut down, relaunch and reopen sometime in early October.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.