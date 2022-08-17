Lions make final donations official for special park

WHITE BEAR LAKE — A groundbreaking is the likely next step for the long anticipated all-abilities park at Lakewood Hills.
City Council accepted the latest donation of $100,000 from the White Bear Lake Lions Club for the special playground at its Aug. 10 meeting. The large grant from Lions Club International will be used for safety surfacing and playground construction. The White Bear Lions added another $5,000 to the check from the sale of benches.
To date, the city has received a total of $480,000 from the Lions for the project.
Lion Carol Farley said a $117,450 grant was also awarded for playground equipment, bringing the total donated to date to $597,450. Another $3,000-plus check will be given to the city by the club before the next council meeting, she added, bringing the total to $600,000, “which is the required amount, according to our grant request.”
Council Member Dan Jones commented that the money raised by the organization is “unbelievable, especially after the flagpole. I don’t know what else to say but ‘wow’ and ‘thank you.’”
Parks department staff have been meeting with a representative from the Lions Club to develop an equipment and trail layout, which will be located near the existing playground at Lakewood Hills (behind the YMCA).
Farley said the club is waiting for word from parks staff on a possible groundbreaking date.
Note that the council meeting was held on a Wednesday night due to last week’s primary.
