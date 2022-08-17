Lions make final donations official for special park

Cutline: Members of the White Bear Lake Lions Club present a check to Mayor Dan Louismet for $105,000 for the All-Abilities Park at Lakewood Hills. From left are Lions Paul Kowitz, Paul Williams and Carol Farley, and the mayor.

 Rick Juba | Contributed

WHITE BEAR LAKE — A groundbreaking is the likely next step for the long anticipated all-abilities park at Lakewood Hills.

City Council accepted the latest donation of $100,000 from the White Bear Lake Lions Club for the special playground at its Aug. 10 meeting. The large grant from Lions Club International will be used for safety surfacing and playground construction. The White Bear Lions added another $5,000 to the check from the sale of benches.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.