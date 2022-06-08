Lions’ kitty finally sufficient to build new park

A trip to City Hall last week marked the final deposit in an escrow account set up by the White Bear Lake Lions Club for a new All Abilities Park at Lakewood Hills.
Lion Paul Kowitz said the club now has the financing to start site work for the park, which will provide an all-inclusive place where children can play regardless of physical ability or disability.
“The park,” he explained, “will provide a playground setting that any child can attend without being challenged.”
The White Bear club raised close to $500,000 for the playground, mostly from charitable gambling proceeds. Lions Club International Foundation contributed another $100,000.
Work couldn’t start on the site until sufficient funds were in the account. The equipment is in storage and ready to install.
The next step is to hire contractors to move dirt at the site. The city is handling logistics and will help with concrete work around the perimeter and footings. Fingers crossed, the park will see completion yet this year, but that could be a big ask with summer already starting, Kowitz said.
Actual construction will be done through a community effort, according to the Lion. Calling it a “community build,” Kowitz said the plan is for volunteers, including club members, to erect the 25x30 yard playground in assembly-line
fashion with experts present to do the final wrenching.
In the works since 2017, the park project stalled when the pandemic hit.
“We were wondering if it would be a go when our charitable gambling sites shut down,” Kowitz said. “But things opened up, and we’re moving ahead.” The club has three pull-tab locations: Beartown, Carbone’s Pizza and 617 Lounge.
The grandfather of six boasts that the park, as its name implies, is for all children.
“If a child is autistic on any spectrum, we have apparatus that will apply to them,” Kowitz emphasized. “The park is ADA-certified and available for anyone to use. We’re very excited.”
— Debra Neutkens
