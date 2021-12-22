Letters-to-Santa.jpg

Press Publications has helped deliver over 100 letters to Santa. Each year, Press Publications asks children to drop off their letters to Santa in the big red mailbox outside of the office in White Bear Lake, or to mail them in. 

Some of the desired items this year included: puppies, cookies, Hot Wheels, snakes, dollhouses stuffed animals and more. Perhaps some of the more unique wishes included: fake diamonds, Jeep Gladiators, gumball machines and a hook for a stocking. 

 

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like

Cars and tow trucks

Books about cars

Fire trucks

Hot wheels tracks

Crane

Thank you Santa! Tommy

 

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want

Roblox gift card x 2

More clothes

Fake dimonds

Some dolls

Some winter stuff

Some pillow cases

Painting stuff and eislel and brushes

Canvises 

Slime factory

Make your own slime

Some new blankets

More toys

Cute pictures for my room

Cats, dogs, snakes

From: Callie

 

Dear: Santa Cluse

Hi. How are you doing. I am doing good. I was willy good this year and I am doing great. I willy want coloring books and music and movies.

Music I want

Black Street Boys

Brittey Spears

TLC

Moves

Frozen Two

Christmas movies family

That is all I want for Christmas Day!

Thanks Santa Cluse soo much

Love always and forever! Jamie

 

Dear Santa,

I want kinetic sand rainbow mix.

 

Dear Santa,

I don’t have a hook for my stocking, so I might get one. I love you, Rudolph and Santa.

Luv, Beau

 

Dear Santa,

I want some new tights. I would like some stuffed animals. Can I have some balloons?

Love, Sloaney (5 ½)

 

Dear Santa, 

Please bring me a blue toy and cookies. Num num num.

Love, Junie, Age 2

 

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents from last year. I would like the biggest dinosaur ever!

Love, Lewis, Age 3½

 

Dear Santa, 

I want a purple dog stuffed animal and I want you to bring me a horsey stuffed animal.

Love, Izzy (4 ½)

 

Christmas List

I would like a Xbox

Permanent Marker and a 2 mine TV Starwars

Blanket

Paint set and Marker Set 

Series Dog Man and Wimpy Kid 

Love, Roland 

 

 

Dear Santa, 

This year, please bring me one ( Or more!) of the following:

1. Big Marshall Truck with fire hoses and a kitty

2. Marshall Stuffy 

3. Toy helicopter

4. Big, giant, giant train

5. Reading Lamp

6. Ryder stuffy

7. Heart Balloon

8. Chase Pillow 

Love, Brekken 

 

 Lego Minecraft treehouse

 Nintendo switch controllers

 Minecraft caves and cliffs for Nintendo Switch

 Super smash bros for Switch

 Lego Minecraft – the pig house

 Lego Minecraft- the end battle

 Lego Minecraft- the coral reef

 Lego Minecraft the ruined portal 

 Jakks Pacific Mario Bros U Plush 

 Super Mario Bros Wave 7 Shy guy

 White and Gold Air Jordans

 -Ray

 

Dear Santa, 

 I want for Christmas is a skate American girl doll and an lol doll and a dog for Christmas.

Love Jade 

 

Dear Santa,  I’ve got two things I really want this Christmas if you can’t get this it’s fine. It mite be weird but I want a Dad and this one mite be expensive I want a real life house that’s huge with a made and my own room too and yea that’s what I want for Christmas. 

From Jazzmin

 

Dear Santa,

Here is my list. 

Pik mi Pops

Num Nums

Hamsters in the house

Minnie mouse toys

Tonies

Rusty rivers toys

Swivel chair blue

Cutie cars

Paw patrol toys and dvds

Puppy dog pals toys

Douglas stuffed animals

Love, Miles

 

Toby’s Christmas List

Pack  of baseballs

Pack of hockey pucks

Size “ 7 “ Roller blades

Size “ medium” hockey helmet with cage mask

Size “13” hockey gloves

Green biscuit snipe

Hockey Jersey “Wilds”

Hockey wrap around. 

 

Fosters Christmas List

Madden 21 PS4 addition

Fiskars x 25. Axe

Starwars battle front 2 ps4 addition.

X shot nerf gun hawkeye

Hockey helmet size “small” with cage and size “11” hockey gloves

Bb gun

22. cb caps

dirt bike

 

Santa- 

I love you and I want a flashlight bookmark and a water bottle. thank you

Love,

Lachlan Age 6

 

 

Dear Santa,

This year I have been Nice. One kind thing I did this year is: Sent candy to soldiers across sea. 

Raised money for animal shelters w/ my lemonade stand. 

I would love if you brought me:

Dollhouse

The wake up Daddy game

Glitter Babies

Fancy Nancy Doll

Love, Vivienne

 

Dear Santa, Mrs. Claus & Rudolph

I hope you have a really nice Christmas. Ive been good this year. I share with my sister sometimes. How good have you been? If I get coal this year, I will give it to my dad for his grill. 

Silas  Age 5

My Wish List

Hot Wheels Race Track Set

Monster Trucks

Pop-It Mat

Jurassic T-Rex

Nerf Gun

Power Treads Hyperdrive Zipline

Disney Eye Found It

Aerobic Sonic Fin Football

Slippers

Silas

 

Dear Santa,

I’m good. We have our Christmas Tree up.  I hope I get to see you. I want an Ipad. 

Play-doh

Disney Princess Dollhouse

Barbie

Ice Cream Play Set

Bluey Heeler Play set

Fur Real Wavy the Narwhal

Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron

P.s. Say hi to Mrs. Claus and Rudolph

Sylvie  Age 3

 

Dear Santa,

I been extra good today. 

Send Money. 

Santa, I am going to tell you what I want for Christmas. I want a real live bear that is black. That is nice and kind to me and never roars at me and can sleep with me and never never never gets in trouble with me because I think my Mom & Dad will kick em out. 

Santa I want something else for Christmas. I want every package I open to be a TOY! If its not a toy, put Mommy things in it. 

Santa, I got a question. Do you only send toys? Or Do you send wild animals?

Santa, when I go out for dinner. Can I sit on your lap? I am going to dress to match you tonight! I want a special thing dear Santa. Maybe not a wild bear he wont trust me maybe bring a puppy that will love me and adore me all day. 

Dear Santa, could you bring another animal? Maybe our cats die you can bring me a kitten. Mommy doesn’t like cats. Merry Christmas Santa . 

I love you. Ava (age 5) 

 

Dear Santa, 

I would like a Jeep Gladiator please, a green one

Thank you, 

Love Andrew ( age 3 ½) 

 

Dear Santa, 

I was good this year. I would like a bike and a robot and a gumball machine, oh and a treasure map. Merry Christmas

Love, August ( Age 5 ½)

 

Dear Santa

I’VE BEEN A GOOD GIRL

My Christmas List

Minnie Paper Doll 

Minnie Mickey Car

Barbie

Princess

 

My name is Maeve and I am 6 years old.  This year I’ve been really good. Something good I did this year was help by friends that were hurt. I would like to give love and kindness to others. This year I might like to receive and iPad. My Christmas wish list year is LOL Mansion, Barbie Dreamhouse, Cloudeez, doll things, purse pet and surprises. 

I also have a question for you! Is your house made out of snow?

With love and gratitude, Maeve

 

 

Dear Santa, 

My name is Nell and I am 9 years old. This year I’ve been good. Something good I did this year was help my family. I would like to give peace on earth.  This year I might like to receive is a jumbo pop it. My Christmas wish this year is is 

Iphone

Fidgets

A phone case

Slime

Rainbowcorn 

Crafts

Sewing kits

I also have a question for you! Where do the reindeer stay in the summer?

With love and Gratitude, Nell

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Olin and I am 10 years old. This year I’ve been really good. Something good I did this year was to be kind to my sisters. I would like to give kindness to people.  This year I might like to receive some fidgets, remote control items and games. 

I also have a question for you! Do you like chocolate chip cookies?

With Love and Gratitude, Olin

 

Dear Santa, 

My name is Sydney and I was wondering do you eat a lot of candy at the North Pole? How many elves do you have? For Christmas I would like Art Materials, new pajamas, white board for my room, lego sets, fidgets, a Nintendo switch and that is all. But you do not need to get me all of them. And I love your dangly hat. I want one more thing- hockey nets and sticks. 

Love, Sydney ( age 9) 

 

Dear Santa, 

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year I have been Nice. 

My Christmas wishes are: 

A big bluey stuffy

A baby yoda & Nintendo Switch

An RC Car & Harry Potter House

Merry Christmas Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!

Love,  David at Kids Under Construction Preschool

 

Dear Santa, 

This Christmas, I am 4 ½ years old. This year, I have been Nice. 

My Christmas wishes are: 

A T-rex robot & stickers

Christmas Decorations

Shark Robot & Capture Net ball

Merry Christmas Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!

Love, Elliot at Kids Under Construction Preschool

 

Dear Santa, 

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been Nice. 

My Christmas wishes are:

A Stuffed animal 

Merry Christmas Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!

Love,  Hazel at Kids Under Construction Preschool

 

Dear Santa, 

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been Nice. 

My Christmas wishes are:

Slime & a Santa book 

Suckers & stickers

Stuffed elephant & new masks 

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!

Love,  Julia at Kids Under Construction Preschool

 

Dear Santa, 

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been Nice. 

My Christmas wishes are:

Alligator Robot 

Lightning Ball

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!

Love,  

Brexton, 5 years, at Kids Under Construction Preschool

 

Dear Santa

This year I would like a robot. With buttons to make it talk, and a green face, and also, I don’t know if you guys can do this but could you make it do commands pleas

Thank you!

P.s. Mr. elf is a good elf

With a green face

Orang front

Blue legs

And one more thing Santa, 

I would like to be 3 feet and also I would like wheels for feet

From Zeke 

 

Dear Santa,

I don’t really want anything but there is one thing. I want 3 boxes of Christmas cookies. I don’t care what kind and if you have room and time it would be nice to have a rabbit. If you can’t get it it’s fine, I just want it.

Happy, Merry Christmas! Love Evie

 

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a wonder Woman costume, a Hermione costume, a Elena doll, unicorn Pop it, a Anna doll, and a flute.

I hope you have a good Christmas.

From: Nora (7)

 

 

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice.

My Christmas wishes are:

Spider Man RC Flying Figure

Red Venom Carnage

Baby Yoda

Spiderman Figure

Groot Toy

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love, Theo at Kids Under Construction Preschool

 

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a Naomi costume, Anna costume, a harp and a guitar. 

I hope you have a good night.

From Zoey (5)

 

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice.

My Christmas wishes are:

Present pet – Sparkle Princess

More markers

Scooter

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love, Rory at Kids Under Construction Preschool

 

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice and naughty.

My Christmas wishes are:

Piggie & Gerald Books

Connect Four

Minecraft Costume

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love, Ethan at Kids Under Construction Preschool

 

Dear Santa,

My Christmas wishes are:

Makeup Kit

American Girl Doll

A suitcase

Real Wand

Electric Scooter

Superhero Doll & Spider Girl

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love, Oona at Kids Under Construction Preschool

 

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.

My Christmas wishes are:

Legos

Switch games

Hatchimals

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love, Julian at Kids Under Construction Preschool

 

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.

My Christmas wishes are:

A triceratops

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love, Ophelia at Kids Under Construction Preschool

 

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.

My Christmas wishes are:

A magical unicorn!

Magical ice powers!

A Sophia necklace

Jasmine dress-up set

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love, Lydia at Kids Under Construction Preschool

 

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice.

My Christmas wishes are:

A real Unicorn!

A real kitty

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love, Vivian at Kids Under Construction Preschool

 

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.

My Christmas wishes are:

Dinosaurs (10)

Elfs (2)

Dog (a real one). I will name him Fred!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love, Foster at Kids Under Construction Preschool

 

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.

My Christmas wishes are:

Lego Jurassic World Cruiser

Lego Edomonis

Lego Moving Crane with motors

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love, Thomas at Kids Under Construction Preschool

 

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.

My Christmas wishes are:

games

atomic play set

helicopter\

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love, Wyatt at Kids Under Construction Preschool

 

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice.

My Christmas wishes are:

Ghost busters & dinosaurs

Case for my hot wheels cars

New hot wheels + baseball stuff

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love, Clark at Kids Under Construction Preschool

 

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.

My Christmas wishes are:

Doll with a doll house and car

Spiderman Robot

Spiderman Car

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love, Alvin at Kids Under Construction Preschool

 

Dear Santa, 

This year I would like a batman monster truck RC

Thank you, J

Dear Santa,

I dot want to much for Christmas. I jast want a happy Christmas. I just want a pet fish. 

From your friend Jovie. Merry Christmas. 

 

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice.

My Christmas wishes are:

Spiderman 4 wheeler

Marshmallow men in my sock from Ghostbuster movie

Blues clues

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love, Grayden at Kids Under Construction Preschool

 

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.

My Christmas wishes are:

Paw Patrol Bouncer

Pet toy turtle/dog that comes with a shaver

Sunny Star scout My Little Pony

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love, Bridget at Kids Under Construction Preschool

 

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice and naughty.

My Christmas wishes are:

Big Spiderman Toy

Spiderman Ball

Julk toy Snowman toy

Venom

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love, John at Kids Under Construction Preschool

 

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.

My Christmas wishes are:

Elsa toy – sing along Elsa doll

Big Ariel doll

Toy phone

Easel for my artwork

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love, Maysen at Kids Under Construction Preschool

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Kelby and I am 5 years old.

I have been on the nice list all year!

This year for Christmas I would like:

Makeup set

Paint set

Fidgit Pop-it

Snow cone machine

Thank you Santa! Kelby

 

Dear Santa for Christmas I would like is some dogman books and a sonic exe figure and a million boxes of dark chocolate truffles tee hee. And a lego pick up truck, and some lego spaceships, and a put together sling shot, spiderman super web slinger and customizable electronic light saber and lego spiderman at the sanctum workshop and lego spider man drone duel please.  I’ve been a good boy and my brother Joey likes monster trucks and consterucshin veicles and a blippi doll. He’s been a good boy too. 

Love, Wally 

 

