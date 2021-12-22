Press Publications has helped deliver over 100 letters to Santa. Each year, Press Publications asks children to drop off their letters to Santa in the big red mailbox outside of the office in White Bear Lake, or to mail them in.
Some of the desired items this year included: puppies, cookies, Hot Wheels, snakes, dollhouses stuffed animals and more. Perhaps some of the more unique wishes included: fake diamonds, Jeep Gladiators, gumball machines and a hook for a stocking.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like
Cars and tow trucks
Books about cars
Fire trucks
Hot wheels tracks
Crane
Thank you Santa! Tommy
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want
Roblox gift card x 2
More clothes
Fake dimonds
Some dolls
Some winter stuff
Some pillow cases
Painting stuff and eislel and brushes
Canvises
Slime factory
Make your own slime
Some new blankets
More toys
Cute pictures for my room
Cats, dogs, snakes
From: Callie
Dear: Santa Cluse
Hi. How are you doing. I am doing good. I was willy good this year and I am doing great. I willy want coloring books and music and movies.
Music I want
Black Street Boys
Brittey Spears
TLC
Moves
Frozen Two
Christmas movies family
That is all I want for Christmas Day!
Thanks Santa Cluse soo much
Love always and forever! Jamie
Dear Santa,
I want kinetic sand rainbow mix.
Dear Santa,
I don’t have a hook for my stocking, so I might get one. I love you, Rudolph and Santa.
Luv, Beau
Dear Santa,
I want some new tights. I would like some stuffed animals. Can I have some balloons?
Love, Sloaney (5 ½)
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a blue toy and cookies. Num num num.
Love, Junie, Age 2
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents from last year. I would like the biggest dinosaur ever!
Love, Lewis, Age 3½
Dear Santa,
I want a purple dog stuffed animal and I want you to bring me a horsey stuffed animal.
Love, Izzy (4 ½)
Christmas List
I would like a Xbox
Permanent Marker and a 2 mine TV Starwars
Blanket
Paint set and Marker Set
Series Dog Man and Wimpy Kid
Love, Roland
Dear Santa,
This year, please bring me one ( Or more!) of the following:
1. Big Marshall Truck with fire hoses and a kitty
2. Marshall Stuffy
3. Toy helicopter
4. Big, giant, giant train
5. Reading Lamp
6. Ryder stuffy
7. Heart Balloon
8. Chase Pillow
Love, Brekken
Lego Minecraft treehouse
Nintendo switch controllers
Minecraft caves and cliffs for Nintendo Switch
Super smash bros for Switch
Lego Minecraft – the pig house
Lego Minecraft- the end battle
Lego Minecraft- the coral reef
Lego Minecraft the ruined portal
Jakks Pacific Mario Bros U Plush
Super Mario Bros Wave 7 Shy guy
White and Gold Air Jordans
-Ray
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas is a skate American girl doll and an lol doll and a dog for Christmas.
Love Jade
Dear Santa, I’ve got two things I really want this Christmas if you can’t get this it’s fine. It mite be weird but I want a Dad and this one mite be expensive I want a real life house that’s huge with a made and my own room too and yea that’s what I want for Christmas.
From Jazzmin
Dear Santa,
Here is my list.
Pik mi Pops
Num Nums
Hamsters in the house
Minnie mouse toys
Tonies
Rusty rivers toys
Swivel chair blue
Cutie cars
Paw patrol toys and dvds
Puppy dog pals toys
Douglas stuffed animals
Love, Miles
Toby’s Christmas List
Pack of baseballs
Pack of hockey pucks
Size “ 7 “ Roller blades
Size “ medium” hockey helmet with cage mask
Size “13” hockey gloves
Green biscuit snipe
Hockey Jersey “Wilds”
Hockey wrap around.
Fosters Christmas List
Madden 21 PS4 addition
Fiskars x 25. Axe
Starwars battle front 2 ps4 addition.
X shot nerf gun hawkeye
Hockey helmet size “small” with cage and size “11” hockey gloves
Bb gun
22. cb caps
dirt bike
Santa-
I love you and I want a flashlight bookmark and a water bottle. thank you
Love,
Lachlan Age 6
Dear Santa,
This year I have been Nice. One kind thing I did this year is: Sent candy to soldiers across sea.
Raised money for animal shelters w/ my lemonade stand.
I would love if you brought me:
Dollhouse
The wake up Daddy game
Glitter Babies
Fancy Nancy Doll
Love, Vivienne
Dear Santa, Mrs. Claus & Rudolph
I hope you have a really nice Christmas. Ive been good this year. I share with my sister sometimes. How good have you been? If I get coal this year, I will give it to my dad for his grill.
Silas Age 5
My Wish List
Hot Wheels Race Track Set
Monster Trucks
Pop-It Mat
Jurassic T-Rex
Nerf Gun
Power Treads Hyperdrive Zipline
Disney Eye Found It
Aerobic Sonic Fin Football
Slippers
Silas
Dear Santa,
I’m good. We have our Christmas Tree up. I hope I get to see you. I want an Ipad.
Play-doh
Disney Princess Dollhouse
Barbie
Ice Cream Play Set
Bluey Heeler Play set
Fur Real Wavy the Narwhal
Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron
P.s. Say hi to Mrs. Claus and Rudolph
Sylvie Age 3
Dear Santa,
I been extra good today.
Send Money.
Santa, I am going to tell you what I want for Christmas. I want a real live bear that is black. That is nice and kind to me and never roars at me and can sleep with me and never never never gets in trouble with me because I think my Mom & Dad will kick em out.
Santa I want something else for Christmas. I want every package I open to be a TOY! If its not a toy, put Mommy things in it.
Santa, I got a question. Do you only send toys? Or Do you send wild animals?
Santa, when I go out for dinner. Can I sit on your lap? I am going to dress to match you tonight! I want a special thing dear Santa. Maybe not a wild bear he wont trust me maybe bring a puppy that will love me and adore me all day.
Dear Santa, could you bring another animal? Maybe our cats die you can bring me a kitten. Mommy doesn’t like cats. Merry Christmas Santa .
I love you. Ava (age 5)
Dear Santa,
I would like a Jeep Gladiator please, a green one
Thank you,
Love Andrew ( age 3 ½)
Dear Santa,
I was good this year. I would like a bike and a robot and a gumball machine, oh and a treasure map. Merry Christmas
Love, August ( Age 5 ½)
Dear Santa
I’VE BEEN A GOOD GIRL
My Christmas List
Minnie Paper Doll
Minnie Mickey Car
Barbie
Princess
My name is Maeve and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been really good. Something good I did this year was help by friends that were hurt. I would like to give love and kindness to others. This year I might like to receive and iPad. My Christmas wish list year is LOL Mansion, Barbie Dreamhouse, Cloudeez, doll things, purse pet and surprises.
I also have a question for you! Is your house made out of snow?
With love and gratitude, Maeve
Dear Santa,
My name is Nell and I am 9 years old. This year I’ve been good. Something good I did this year was help my family. I would like to give peace on earth. This year I might like to receive is a jumbo pop it. My Christmas wish this year is is
Iphone
Fidgets
A phone case
Slime
Rainbowcorn
Crafts
Sewing kits
I also have a question for you! Where do the reindeer stay in the summer?
With love and Gratitude, Nell
Dear Santa,
My name is Olin and I am 10 years old. This year I’ve been really good. Something good I did this year was to be kind to my sisters. I would like to give kindness to people. This year I might like to receive some fidgets, remote control items and games.
I also have a question for you! Do you like chocolate chip cookies?
With Love and Gratitude, Olin
Dear Santa,
My name is Sydney and I was wondering do you eat a lot of candy at the North Pole? How many elves do you have? For Christmas I would like Art Materials, new pajamas, white board for my room, lego sets, fidgets, a Nintendo switch and that is all. But you do not need to get me all of them. And I love your dangly hat. I want one more thing- hockey nets and sticks.
Love, Sydney ( age 9)
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year I have been Nice.
My Christmas wishes are:
A big bluey stuffy
A baby yoda & Nintendo Switch
An RC Car & Harry Potter House
Merry Christmas Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!
Love, David at Kids Under Construction Preschool
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 4 ½ years old. This year, I have been Nice.
My Christmas wishes are:
A T-rex robot & stickers
Christmas Decorations
Shark Robot & Capture Net ball
Merry Christmas Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!
Love, Elliot at Kids Under Construction Preschool
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been Nice.
My Christmas wishes are:
A Stuffed animal
Merry Christmas Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!
Love, Hazel at Kids Under Construction Preschool
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been Nice.
My Christmas wishes are:
Slime & a Santa book
Suckers & stickers
Stuffed elephant & new masks
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!
Love, Julia at Kids Under Construction Preschool
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been Nice.
My Christmas wishes are:
Alligator Robot
Lightning Ball
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!
Love,
Brexton, 5 years, at Kids Under Construction Preschool
Dear Santa
This year I would like a robot. With buttons to make it talk, and a green face, and also, I don’t know if you guys can do this but could you make it do commands pleas
Thank you!
P.s. Mr. elf is a good elf
With a green face
Orang front
Blue legs
And one more thing Santa,
I would like to be 3 feet and also I would like wheels for feet
From Zeke
Dear Santa,
I don’t really want anything but there is one thing. I want 3 boxes of Christmas cookies. I don’t care what kind and if you have room and time it would be nice to have a rabbit. If you can’t get it it’s fine, I just want it.
Happy, Merry Christmas! Love Evie
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a wonder Woman costume, a Hermione costume, a Elena doll, unicorn Pop it, a Anna doll, and a flute.
I hope you have a good Christmas.
From: Nora (7)
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice.
My Christmas wishes are:
Spider Man RC Flying Figure
Red Venom Carnage
Baby Yoda
Spiderman Figure
Groot Toy
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love, Theo at Kids Under Construction Preschool
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a Naomi costume, Anna costume, a harp and a guitar.
I hope you have a good night.
From Zoey (5)
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice.
My Christmas wishes are:
Present pet – Sparkle Princess
More markers
Scooter
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love, Rory at Kids Under Construction Preschool
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice and naughty.
My Christmas wishes are:
Piggie & Gerald Books
Connect Four
Minecraft Costume
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love, Ethan at Kids Under Construction Preschool
Dear Santa,
My Christmas wishes are:
Makeup Kit
American Girl Doll
A suitcase
Real Wand
Electric Scooter
Superhero Doll & Spider Girl
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love, Oona at Kids Under Construction Preschool
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.
My Christmas wishes are:
Legos
Switch games
Hatchimals
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love, Julian at Kids Under Construction Preschool
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.
My Christmas wishes are:
A triceratops
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love, Ophelia at Kids Under Construction Preschool
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.
My Christmas wishes are:
A magical unicorn!
Magical ice powers!
A Sophia necklace
Jasmine dress-up set
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love, Lydia at Kids Under Construction Preschool
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice.
My Christmas wishes are:
A real Unicorn!
A real kitty
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love, Vivian at Kids Under Construction Preschool
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.
My Christmas wishes are:
Dinosaurs (10)
Elfs (2)
Dog (a real one). I will name him Fred!
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love, Foster at Kids Under Construction Preschool
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.
My Christmas wishes are:
Lego Jurassic World Cruiser
Lego Edomonis
Lego Moving Crane with motors
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love, Thomas at Kids Under Construction Preschool
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.
My Christmas wishes are:
games
atomic play set
helicopter\
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love, Wyatt at Kids Under Construction Preschool
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice.
My Christmas wishes are:
Ghost busters & dinosaurs
Case for my hot wheels cars
New hot wheels + baseball stuff
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love, Clark at Kids Under Construction Preschool
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.
My Christmas wishes are:
Doll with a doll house and car
Spiderman Robot
Spiderman Car
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love, Alvin at Kids Under Construction Preschool
Dear Santa,
This year I would like a batman monster truck RC
Thank you, J
Dear Santa,
I dot want to much for Christmas. I jast want a happy Christmas. I just want a pet fish.
From your friend Jovie. Merry Christmas.
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice.
My Christmas wishes are:
Spiderman 4 wheeler
Marshmallow men in my sock from Ghostbuster movie
Blues clues
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love, Grayden at Kids Under Construction Preschool
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.
My Christmas wishes are:
Paw Patrol Bouncer
Pet toy turtle/dog that comes with a shaver
Sunny Star scout My Little Pony
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love, Bridget at Kids Under Construction Preschool
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice and naughty.
My Christmas wishes are:
Big Spiderman Toy
Spiderman Ball
Julk toy Snowman toy
Venom
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love, John at Kids Under Construction Preschool
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.
My Christmas wishes are:
Elsa toy – sing along Elsa doll
Big Ariel doll
Toy phone
Easel for my artwork
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love, Maysen at Kids Under Construction Preschool
Dear Santa,
My name is Kelby and I am 5 years old.
I have been on the nice list all year!
This year for Christmas I would like:
Makeup set
Paint set
Fidgit Pop-it
Snow cone machine
Thank you Santa! Kelby
Dear Santa for Christmas I would like is some dogman books and a sonic exe figure and a million boxes of dark chocolate truffles tee hee. And a lego pick up truck, and some lego spaceships, and a put together sling shot, spiderman super web slinger and customizable electronic light saber and lego spiderman at the sanctum workshop and lego spider man drone duel please. I’ve been a good boy and my brother Joey likes monster trucks and consterucshin veicles and a blippi doll. He’s been a good boy too.
Love, Wally
