A response wasn’t expected when Bernard Rappa sent a letter to the White House accompanied by a rather unusual gift.
In his letter addressed to Vice President Mike Pence, the 84-year-old Grant resident explained that he was sending a canoe paddle, “probably the most treasured possession I have,” as a gift to President Donald Trump.
Thinking the leader of the free world received “all kinds of stuff,” Rappa figured he was being clever by mailing his paddle to Pence and asking the VP to pass his gift on to his boss. It worked.
Trump responded on White House stationary thanking Rappa for his “words of support and the wonderful gift.”
“This patriotic paddle is testament to the generous spirit of proud Americans,” Trump wrote. “Our country has a long history of drawing on faith and I commend your efforts to instill the values our sacred Nation holds dear.” The letter was signed in black felt pen. Rappa is sure the signature is original because the ink bled through to the back of the paper. He intends to frame the letter.
The retired 3M engineer thanked Pence for his leadership in “quelling the fears brought on by the China virus.” He wrote that “you and our President have been directed by God and the two of you have accomplished so much good for our country and the American people.”
Rappa also admitted he was giving up the paddle reluctantly.
“This canoe paddle has been in my possession through the early years of my marriage,” he said in the letter. “We used it many times with our five boys on vacations canoeing the lakes and streams of Minnesota and Wisconsin. As our family matured and the boys went off to college, this beaten up and worn paddle was retired. It represents many wonderful times and life experiences for us.”
He went on to explain that his brother in law, a World War II and Korean veteran, painted the eagle on one side. “A beautiful rendition of what our country stands for,” Rappa wrote. “Proud, strong and unwavering.”
Not totally satisfied, Rappa, also an Army veteran, asked him to paint two more eagles on the reverse side with three words: “Family, Loyalty and Trust.” These three words, he explained to Pence, “became the structure around which I built and guided my family.”
The paddle’s handle also has a cross that represents Jesus Christ, “poorly carved by me,” Rappa wrote, and “the key to my wife of 60-plus years and my success in life.”
Rappa asked the Vice President to pass on his treasure, “with all its special meanings,” to the President. “I know it will help strengthen his resolve and make him aware there are millions of Americans like my wife and I praying for him daily.”
The idea to send the paddle came to Rappa at 3 a.m. a few days after the first presidential debate. “I was so upset and frankly, worried about the man. You know, the guy (Trump) has warts. Who doesn’t? I don’t like his personality but it’s not about that. It’s about ideology. I believe in our Constitution and our Bill of Rights. I worry we are going to lose those things under Joe (Biden). The younger generation doesn’t understand what they will lose.
“I wanted to show Trump he has my support. The man has been so abused by the media. Yet he’s done phenomenal things for this country. He put a lot of people back to work.”
Rappa has no regrets about giving away his paddle, “although it cost $80 to mail the thing.”
“You know why?” he asked. “Someday Trump will have a library, and I think the paddle will be in it. When my kids and grandkids visit the library, they’ll see my paddle and, hopefully, my letter will be with it.”
