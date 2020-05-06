Legislature closing in on TCE ban

ST. PAUL — Minnesota is close to becoming the first state in the nation to ban trichloroethylene (TCE), the toxic chemical illegally spewed into the air for years by Water Gremlin.
By a 66-1 vote, the Senate passed SF4073, a bill co-authored by Sens. Roger Chamberlain (R-Lino Lakes) and Chuck Wiger (DFL-Maplewood), outlawing use of TCE. The lone "no" vote was cast by Sen. Jeff Howe (R-Morris).
Called the "White Bear Area Neighborhood Concerned Citizens Group Ban TCE Act," the legislation was named after a watchdog group that worked to hold Water Gremlin accountable for polluting the environment around its township plant.
"We were elated about the vote," said Sheri Smith, member and co-founder of the Neighborhood Concerned Citizens Group (NCCG). "It's a tribute to our work and the fact voices of citizens were heard."
The NCCG tried to get a bill passed last year but it failed in the Senate after sailing through the House.
A vote on HF3376, a bill re-introduced this session by Rep. Ami Wazlawik (DFL-White Bear Lake), was expected Friday.
"Minnesota now stands apart and leads the way for the rest of our country to follow on this ban," Smith noted. "TCE is a nasty carcinogen and should have been banned long ago. What's happened to the citizens of White Bear Lake, and many other communities in our state, is heartbreaking. This ban ensures it cannot happen again in our community or others throughout the state."
Smith added the step is an important one in making right what the community learned last year has been going wrong for 17-plus years. That is the length of time Water Gremlin admitted spewing levels of TCE above its legal limit as permitted by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
The company paid a $4.5 million penalty in 2019 for exceeding permitted concentrations of the chemical, part of a stipulation agreement that included cessation of TCE use in degreasing lead battery terminals.
"We have been working for well over a year to take action in preventing a Water Gremlin from ever happening again and ending the use of TCE in our state once and for all," said Sen. Wiger. "This is a compromise that represents the hard work of community leaders, legislators and state regulators that will make a real impact on our state and prevent future harm from this dangerous chemical."
The senator, who represents White Bear Lake, had a personal interest in banning TCE as his daughter and grandson live within the "red zone," the 5-mile radius of Water Gremlin's airborne emissions.
Wiger and area legislators have been working with NCCG for more than a year to ban the chemical. "There is no doubt that we are here today because members of NCCG fought relentlessly to get this bill done," he said, naming Sherry Hastings, Kelli Tapkan, Leigh Thiel and Smith, who formed the citizen's group. In appreciation of their leadership, Wiger offered an amendment on the Senate floor to rename the bill in their honor.
"They shined a light on this issue," Wiger stated of the volunteer group. "They initiated this, they brought it to the finish line. I say bravo to that group. Because of you we are on the threshold of passing the first TCE ban in America."
The legislation still has to pass the House, which is expected soon. The Senate bill takes effect June 1, 2022.
