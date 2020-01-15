ST. PAUL — In a Jan. 9 letter to Legislative Auditor Jim Nobles, Rep. Ami Wazlawik (DFL – 38B), Rep. Peter Fischer (DFL – 43A), and Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn (DFL – 42B) asked the status of the special investigation on Water Gremlin.
Noble's office indicated last September it planned to investigate environmental violations by the township company.
“Our community deserves to know what happened at the Water Gremlin facility. Our goal is not to point fingers, but to find answers for residents and Water Gremlin employees who have lived in fear and uncertainty for many months, and information that will help us work collectively to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again," the legislators wrote. "We will continue working with community members and local and state officials to protect the health and well-being of Minnesotans.”
The three representatives reminded Noble that state officials discovered the manufacturer emitted high levels of the carcinogenic chemical trichloroethylene (TCE) for more than a decade, violating the terms of its air quality permit. A few months later, investigators found TCE and other toxic chemicals in air, water and soil on the property.
From press release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.