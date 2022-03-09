WHITE BEAR LAKE — Calling Senate bill SF3055 shortsighted, a member of the legal team representing the White Bear Lake Restoration Association (WBLRA), plaintiff in the now-resolved lake level lawsuit, believes the legislation is “an unwise attack on Minnesota’s environmental laws.”
“It strips the DNR of its high-volume water permit review powers and directly overrules the Minnesota Supreme Court’s decision upholding modest, but important, water conservation efforts in the Northeast Metro,” said attorney Dick Allyn, retained by the WBLRA throughout its successful legal battle with the DNR that simmered for nearly a decade.
Allyn maintains that SF3055 removes key incentive for cities to work across boundaries to balance water use. “The aquifer doesn’t follow city boundaries,” he said. “That water belongs to all of us and is regulated in trust by the DNR commissioner. This Senate bill would vastly undercut the DNR’s oversight of big wells.”
Introduced by Republican Sens. Karin Housley and Roger Chamberlain and DFLer Chuck Wiger, SF3055 allows the DNR commissioner to issue or amend water-use permits for appropriation of groundwater for a new well or to increase appropriation amounts under existing permits for municipalities within 5 miles of White Bear Lake.
The amount of water to be appropriated must be consistent with a water supply plan approved by the commissioner before 2021. The bipartisan bill is retroactive from Aug. 1, 2017, to Jan. 1, 2041, to include permit amendments that were imposed after that date.
In 2017, the district court judge ordered the DNR to amend the volume of groundwater pumped from the aquifer for permit holders within 5 miles of the lake in an effort to protect its elevation. The issue caused an uproar among the 17 well owners who are contesting the amendments.
After it was filed, the Senate bill went to the Environment and Natural Resources Policy and Legacy Finance committee for its first hearing last week. Testimony Feb. 28 supporting the legislation was presented by the Hugo and Lake Elmo city administrators, and the mayor of Oakdale. A DNR division director also testified (see separate story).
The only formal opposition came in written form from the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy (MCEA).
Legislative Coordinator Andrea Lovoll indicated to Committee Chair Carrie Ruud that MCEA supports only section 7 of the bill: That the commissioner of natural resources, in cooperation with the Minnesota Department of Health, the Metropolitan Council and representatives of east metropolitan area municipalities, explore options that both protect the natural water resources and provide safe drinking water to citizens.
The remaining six sections, however, “present a host of conflicts with the Minnesota Environmental Rights Act (MERA) that MCEA cannot support,” Lovoll said.
The MCEA spokesperson told the committee that the bill undermines MERA’s purpose to give citizens the ability to stop pollution impairment or destruction of the environment.
“White Bear Lake gives a clear example of why the DNR must be held accountable for providing permits that protect the resource or else the consequences can be dire,” Lovoll wrote. “This bill would not protect White Bear Lake, nor its citizens’ ability to sustainably use its waters.”
She added that “carving out an exception for MERA (the statute that justified the lake lawsuit) is neither a solution to the resource problem nor in the best interest of any Minnesotan. Other solutions must be explored to address this problem and it is not as simple as simply guaranteeing permits from a dwindling resource.”
The advocacy group hopes the lake association deploys whatever resources it can muster to combat the “DNR narrative that draconian water restrictions are looming” and prevent the bill from becoming law.
That narrative includes a DNR analysis that per capita residential use will drop to a withdrawal limit of 55 gallons per person per day to maintain the court-ordered protective elevation of 922.0 feet for White Bear Lake. The per capita number is based on current populations.
The trial court, reminded the restoration association’s attorney, required White Bear Lake-area cities to get together and come up with a proposal to convert from “using up the aquifer to drawing on a surface water source … like Roseville, Maplewood and other nearby cities have done.
“The order doesn’t force it; it just proposes how it may be done,” Allyn noted. “Second, the court recommended a water use goal of 75 (residential) to 90 (commercial) gallons per capita daily (a well-known ample usage level) be adopted, and third, in times of severe drought and the lake sinks below the established protected elevation, that limitations on sprinkling be enacted and enforced. Many suburban towns already have sprinkling limitations. The trial established that 30% of all drinking water goes to sprinkling in summer.
“This Senate bill appears designed to let local officials off the hook from finding long-term solutions to growing communities needing more drinking water,” continued Allyn, adding,
“Some town officials have publicly decried a false argument that hospitals, schools and businesses are going to be denied adequate water, that homes will be limited to 55 gallons.
“This is untrue,” Allyn stressed. “There is nothing in the court order that lowers municipal drinking water amounts to anything close to such levels.”
The chair of the WBLRA, Greg McNeely, said his group plans to fight the legislation that he contends, “attempts to overrule the district court judge’s (2017) decision.
“What’s happened here is the cities don’t want to comply with the court order, so they complained to legislators to make it go away,” he stated.
“The correlation between the lake and the aquifer has been proven through multiple scientific studies. They don’t want to solve a problem the DNR has known about since the ’80s, so they continue to kick the can instead of moving towards a ground-to-surface water infrastructure that is sustainable. After 10 years, three courts and a positive judgment, the due diligence has been done. Hopefully our communities will come together to agree on a long-term solution.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.