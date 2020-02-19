ST. PAUL — As promised, area legislators wasted no time introducing a bill banning trichloroethylene (TCE), the toxic chemical that made headlines in the Water Gremlin pollution fiasco.
Vowing to protect the well-being of Minnesotans, Rep. Ami Wazlawik (DFL-White Bear Township) and other House democrats outlined a new plan Feb. 13 to prevent similar public health disasters from happening again.
“With input from many community members and my House DFL colleagues, I’ve assembled a package of legislation that protects workers, communities and the environment,” announced Wazlawik. “Our plan addresses many of the concerns that Minnesotans shared with me and other legislators whose communities were impacted by the problems at Water Gremlin, including gaps in processes, lack of public engagement, and worker safety.”
The representative wants no Minnesotan to experience preventable health risks from exposure to toxic chemicals. “The changes we’re proposing help ensure nothing like what occurred at Water Gremlin ever happens again,” she said.
At the top of the proposed legislation is a statewide ban on TCE, an industrial solvent that can cause serious health effects, including increased risk of certain types of cancer. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) classifies TCE as a “known human carcinogen.”
In addition to the TCE ban, highlights of the DFL plan, as outlined at last week’s news conference, include:
• Greater public access to information about environmental hazards
• Opportunities for community input on non-expiring permits and pending settlement agreements. Wazlawik pointed out that planting 1,500 trees per the Water Gremlin/MPCA agreement was not something the community wanted.
• More frequent and rigorous testing of facilities with potential air pollutants
• Clearer authority and better tools, including data sharing, to help state agencies enforce existing laws and permits
• Hold polluters accountable by creating a pathway for filing criminal charges
• Increased penalties for those found guilty of certain felonies
• Stronger protections for workers
This is not the first time that legislators have tried to prohibit use of TCE. A bill banning TCE was also introduced late last session by Wazlawik. The legislation passed in the House with bipartisan support but failed to pass in the Senate.
House DFLers are committed to holding polluters accountable, stated the District 38B representative. The House DFL plan creates a pathway for filing criminal charges against polluters and increases penalties for those found guilty of certain felonies, including some permit and rule violations, Wazlawik said.
A bill that offers incentives to encourage whistleblowers to come forward if companies are committing violations or putting communities at risk will be introduced by Rep. Peter Fischer. He also wants to pave the way for data sharing between agencies and county attorneys. “We’ve found in this whole process that sharing pertinent data is difficult due to data privacy laws. That needs to change,” he said.
“Many White Bear area residents were dissatisfied with community engagement efforts following the events at Water Gremlin,” Wazlawik noted. “The House plan would address many of the concerns they shared with legislators.”
Sen. Chuck Wiger will introduce companion bills on the Senate side. “This movement is gathering lots of momentum,” he said. “It is our highest priority.”
If passed, a ban on TCE would take effect in 2022.
