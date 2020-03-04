Vadnais Lakes Area Water Management Organization and University of Minnesota service-learning students are working on improving a small woodlot at Fourth Street and Otter Lake Road in White Bear Lake. Following a 2019 buckthorn removal effort, the focus is dispersing seeds of native, shade-loving plants. Winter broadcast seeding is recommended by restoration experts, partly because the snow surface provides visual evidence of even distribution. Cold winter temperatures are also needed to “treat” the seeds, stimulating them to germinate in the spring.
Establishment of shady understory plants is a slow process. It can take up to three years for these plants to fully establish. In the meantime, VLAWMO and the city of White Bear Lake will maintain the site to monitor native plant growth and prevent recently removed invasive buckthorn from coming back.
This restoration effort is being done with funds from a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Partners Legacy grant that VLAWMO and the city of White Bear Lake applied for together. This grant program is part of the Outdoor Heritage Fund created by the people of Minnesota through the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment. Native plants will reduce the amount of woody debris that would have been present at the site with a dense cover of buckthorn.
Woody debris would pose potential issues for another project at the same site — an iron-enhanced sand filter. This project was selected after studies showed that runoff at this site was especially high in nutrients. The filter, scheduled for a 2020 installation, is supported by a Clean Water Fund grant from the Board of Water and Soil Resources. Iron-enhanced sand filters are a common tool to remove nutrients from stormwater and keep lakes clean. The nearby shady woodlot restoration supports the longevity of the filter by providing low groundcover, which reduces leaf fall and woody debris movement and stabilizes the soil. Together, the two efforts form an exciting partnership between habitat restoration and engineering.
To find out more about the iron-enhanced sand filter at Birch Lake and other VLAWMO projects, visit vlawmo.org/projects.
Dawn Tanner serves as program development coordinator for VLAWMO.
