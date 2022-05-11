The Black Bear Yacht Racing Association is preparing to kick off its summer sailing season Memorial Day weekend with the Mayhem Regatta on Saturday and Sunday. The BBYRA is a sailing, racing and social club located in White Bear Lake. The club conducts sailboat races, classroom instruction, on-the-water training and social events throughout the year.
Boats that participate in BBYRA races are keel-type sailboats. Since there are different types of sailboats participating, a handicap system based on boat size and performance is used to even the competition level between the various boats.
Throughout the summer, races are held every Tuesday evening and every other Saturday, ending with a Grand Finale Regatta on Labor Day weekend. September brings the Frozen Fingers race series that is held Tuesday evenings, and the Iceberg series is held on Saturdays in September.
The BBYRA club considers itself “a social club whose members have a sailing problem.” After races, many club members meet at the VFW for food, beverages and camaraderie. The club also holds monthly social events year-round at local establishments or members’ homes.
BBYRA welcomes new members and encourages anyone who is interested in participating to check out the club through the website, bbyra.com, or email bbyra.mn@gmail.com.
The White Bear Press will provide updates about BBYRA race results during the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.