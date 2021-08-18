The first step was to listen—the next step is to lead.
The second event in a four-part series titled “Community Conversations on Race” was held July 29 at Vadnais Heights Commons, inviting members of the community to share their experiences and discuss issues and solutions related to racial justice in White Bear Lake.
The series is hosted by Many Faces in partnership with the Minnesota Humanities Center. Many Faces is a collaboration of White Bear Lake-area organizations that aim to build a welcoming and equitable community for all residents. Partners within the group include the city of White Bear Lake, White Bear Lake Area Schools and the White Bear Center for the Arts, among others.
The first session, held in June, gave community members a chance to share their stories and listen to firsthand experiences from marginalized community members. The second session focused more on how to learn from hearing those kinds of stories and make meaningful connections across the community.
“We took a deeper dive bringing in people that serve in organizations that assist and look to help individuals in our area in different sectors, whether it be food, shelter, housing or mental health,” said Tim Maurer, director of community services and recreation for White Bear Lake schools, and one of the event organizers.
The series is meant to provide a welcoming space for members of the community to listen, ask questions and connect with others to build a more inclusive White Bear Lake.
“Some people may want to continue their education, other people might leave that fourth session at the end and want to volunteer with Many Faces or join Hugo Diversity Strong,” Maurer said.
White Bear Lake resident Levi Reynolds attended the July 29 session and shared some of his impressions from listening to fellow community members and engaging in small-group discussion.
“You see people in different stages of accepting what’s going on in society,” he said. “Some people are well aware there’s racial issues—they’re living it. Other people are aware of it conceptually but don’t see it themselves day to day, so it’s a little bit slower of a sink-in. What I was seeing at the meeting was resources for people at all of those different stages being shared.”
This included book recommendations and ways to become more active in racial justice, such as volunteering and campaigning in elections.
“It’s always essential to understand the definition of racism,” said Marcellus Davis, director of equity and engagement at White Bear Lake Area Schools. “If we’re not looking at racism from the same definition, how can we have a conversation? If we’re only looking at individual racist acts and you didn’t see it, you may say there’s not racism. If you’re not looking at how racism is embedded in systems and communities, you’re not going to see. I think that’s what we’re dealing with. To think that in 2021 this community, this entire country, is devoid of racism, that’s arrogance.”
Education is a large part of the conversation. A lot of community attention has been focused on the school district’s efforts to respond to racial inequity within the schools in the last few months. Not every family is prepared on how to have conversations about race with their children, but an upcoming Many Faces program will focus on how parents can begin conversations about race with their children.
“It’s my responsibility as a parent to make sure I can address that with them and help them navigate that,” Maurer said.
“Raising compassionate, caring, responsible citizens is a lifelong journey,” said Lori Swanson, a White Bear Lake resident who also attended the July 29 event. “Young students need support at home to have conversations and in a school setting, if that’s appropriate. If it’s a lifelong journey, we’re all students, and we need to have courage to listen to others and learn.”
The next event in the Community Conversation on Race series is titled “Lead & Act,” and will be held at Vadnais Commons at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. Visit manyfaceswblarea.org to learn more. Registration is available online, and walk-ins are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.