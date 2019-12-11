Leadership Tomorrow seeks 2020 applicants

The Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation is seeking applicants for Leadership Tomorrow, a 10-month program to build future leaders and inspired community volunteers to ensure the greater White Bear Lake area remains a vibrant community in which to live, work and play, into the future.
The program offers monthly opportunities for participants to develop practical leadership skills, explore community leadership roles, learn about the needs, opportunities, and challenges facing our community and meet and engage with leaders of local organizations working to address them. Community building, networking and civic engagement are key elements of the program.
Designed by the foundation in 2017, 38 individuals have now completed the program. The first cohort of members met throughout 2018, and a second cohort completed the program in November this year. A third cohort will begin with an overnight retreat Feb. 20-21.
Local support for Leadership Tomorrow comes from the White Bear Area Chamber of Commerce, the White Bear Lake Rotary Club and the White Bear Country Inn/Rudy’s Redeye Grill. For 2019 and 2020, the foundation has received grant support for the program from the F.R. Bigelow Foundation. Cohort members and/or their employers pay tuition to participate in the program. Some scholarships are available.
Program information and an online application form are available on the foundation’s website (greaterwblfoundation.org). Information sessions for potential applicants will be held on Dec. 11, 17 and 18. For further information, contact Jackie Reis (651-408-5412) or jackier@greaterwblfoundation.org.
Press release
