WHITE BEAR LAKE — Two years’ worth of work documenting and editing a contemporary history of some of Minnesota’s many Latin-American artists will soon come to fruition for William Gustavo Franklin.
Franklin will discuss his forthcoming book, “Latin Art in Minnesota: Conversations and What’s Next,” at a moderated discussion set for 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the White Bear Center for the Arts.
Six of the 12 artists featured in the book will join Franklin at the event, which will give audience members a chance to hear their stories and perspectives. The book meanwhile will be available in April.
“I'm looking forward to revamping interest in Minnesota-based Latino, Latina and Latinx art by highlighting the stories and visions of some key players I've had the privilege to work with,” said Franklin, an independent art curator, educator and Venezuela native who’s lived in Minnesota for more than 25 years.
Franklin, who edited the book, also works as an adjunct faculty member at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design and Dunwoody College of Technology and is a part-time bilingual educator at the Walker Art Center.
The six artists who will take part in the Jan. 12 discussion are as follows:
•Guillermo Cuellar, a potter who was born in Venezuela but completed high school and college in the United States. He worked as a potter and taught workshops in his native country for several years before moving to Minnesota in 2005. Cuellar is also a Center for the Arts board member.
•Alondra Marisol Garza, a Tejana/Chicana painter who was born on the Mexican side of the Mexico-Texas border. She holds double nationality as a Mexican American and moved to the United States. Her work has been featured nationally, including at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, The Walker Art Center and ArtReach Gallery in Stillwater.
•Carmen Gutiérrez-Bolger, a painter and sculptor whose work draws on her experiences growing up in southern Florida as a Cuban refugee and merges her personal history with Cuban iconography from the past and present.
•Luis Fitch, a graphic artist originally from Tijuana, Mexico, who came to the United States in 1985. A graduate from the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California, Fitch founded UNO Branding, a multicultural, strategic visual communication agency. His artwork has been featured around the world.
•Alonso Sierralta, a Chilean-born sculptor who received a master’s degree in sculpture from the University of Nebraska in 1997. His work has been exhibited nationally and featured in several publications. Sierralta teaches sculpture and painting at Concordia University in St. Paul.
•Cecilia Cornejo Sotelo, a documentary filmmaker, artist and teacher who hails from Chile. She lives in Northfield and teaches at Carleton College. Her work — which explores notions of displacement and belonging and is rooted in the experience of living in-between cultures — has been shown at festivals around the world.
The six other artists in Franklin’s book are Martha Gabriela Driessen, Selma Fernández Richter, Gustavo Lira García, Dougie Padilla, Maria Cristina Tavera and Xavier Tavera.
In the book, Latino leaders and activists in Minnesota interview each artist about their work, their cultural identity and their connection to the arts scene in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
“The release of this book is timely,” Franklin said. “Minnesota-based Latinx artists are gaining rapid prominence not just as practitioners but as cultural leaders. This event is one of many others in the works to help promote the book and the local Latinx art phenomenon.”
