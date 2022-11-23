WHITE BEAR LAKE — The Hanifl Performing Arts Center will reverberate with music performed by some of the top Chinese singers and instrumentalists in Minnesota next week.

The venue will host a music concert titled, “Embrace the Holidays,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. The evening will feature a lineup of professional Chinese solo and ensemble musicians, including a performance from event co-organizer Ye Yu’s bassoon trio, Artrio.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.