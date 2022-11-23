WHITE BEAR LAKE — The Hanifl Performing Arts Center will reverberate with music performed by some of the top Chinese singers and instrumentalists in Minnesota next week.
The venue will host a music concert titled, “Embrace the Holidays,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. The evening will feature a lineup of professional Chinese solo and ensemble musicians, including a performance from event co-organizer Ye Yu’s bassoon trio, Artrio.
Ye, a professional bassoon player and teacher, will perform new music composed by his friend and former classmate, ChungYang Ping. The other members of his bassoon trio are Ellen Maas Pratt and Alex Legeros.
Ye organized the concert with Lin Qiu, with whom he shares a music studio in Maplewood. They reached out to other professional Chinese musicians and music teachers around the Twin Cities to create the lineup.
They wanted to time the concert for the holiday season and as a way to give musical respite amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Because the pandemic is long, we’re trying to comfort people through some music appreciation,” Ye said.
The other performers set to take the stage are as follows:
• Mei Ma, a soprano singer. A successful solo vocalist, she teaches singing professionally in Minnesota and continues to perform on a variety of stages.
• Li Jia Xiang, a master guzheng player. Li is a member of the Chinese Musicians Association and the Beijing Guzheng Research Association. He moved to Minneapolis in 1995, where he teaches and performs the guzheng as well as other Chinese music work.
• Qian Xu Yin, a soprano singer. Qian earned vocal performance degrees with great distinction from the Shanghai Conservatory of Music in China and the University of Saskatchewan in Canada. Since she moved to Minnesota, she’s been active in various cultural activities and has earned honors such as Asian American Achievement Award for Leadership in the Arts in 2011 and Artist of the Year in 2012. She’s taught students of all ages at her voice studio for 12 years.
• Zhengang Xie, a jinghu master, and his wife, Mei Hu, a yueqin master. The married duo has performed at prestigious venues in China. They have continued to play professionally since moving to the United States, including making solo debuts with the Minnesota Orchestra’s first Lunar New Year concert in February 2022.
• Gao Hong, master of the Chinese lute or pipa. A prolific performer and composer, Gao graduated from China’s top music school, the Central Conservatory, and has received numerous prizes for her work. She’s performed with orchestras, traditional ensembles and jazz musicians across five continents. She’s commissioned music for several musical groups, including the Minnesota Orchestra, Minnesota Sinfonia and the Minneapolis Guitar Quartet.
• Ming Zhou Hua Yue (MZHY), an ensemble of many local Chinese instrumentalists. The ensemble performs traditional music at cultural festivals and tourist centers throughout the Twin Cities. The group consists of classically trained professionals and accomplished amateur musicians who play instruments including the dulcimer, flute, hulusi, erhu, banhu, gaohu, jinghu, yueqin and gozheng.
