The Minnesota State Arts Board has awarded two grants, totaling $116,918, to Lakeshore Players Theatre and White Bear Center for the Arts.
At its July meeting, the Arts Board approved 285 grants through its Arts Learning, Operating Support, and Minnesota Festival Support grant programs. These are the first of four rounds of grants the board will award this fiscal year. Together, grants in these three programs total more than $19 million.
Both arts organizations will receive funding through the Operating Support grant program.Lakeshore Players Theatre will receive $47,609 and White Bear Center for the Arts $69,309.
Operating Support invests in high quality, established arts organizations that produce, present, or exhibit works of art; to organizations that provide a broad range of services to artists; and to community arts schools and conservatories that make arts learning available to Minnesotans of all ages and abilities.
Operating Support grants are funded through appropriations from the Minnesota State Legislature from the State's arts and cultural heritage and general funds.
Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.