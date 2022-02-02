WHITE BEAR LAKE — For those who monitor such facts, official ice-in this winter was Dec. 7, 2021 for the body of water that gives the city its name.
The date was declared at the January White Bear Lake Conservation District meeting by Director Mike Parenteau, who tracks lake quality stats. The board does not meet in December, hence the late announcement. The lake stayed frozen after that date, according to Parenteau, which was almost three weeks earlier than the year before.
The district board also discussed ordinance changes regarding docks at its meeting, both commercial and private.
Any dock left in the water beyond Dec. 1 must be clearly marked to a visibility of 100 feet. The board approved the rule at its Jan. 18 meeting in the interest of public safety.
A second ordinance change involves dock length. Board members discussed use of the ordinary high water (OHW) mark as a benchmark location to determine if a dock remains at or below the maximum 300 feet allowed.
A licensed surveyor will confirm length if a dock length is questionable. Director Mark Ganz noted that no association dock is longer than 150 feet at this time, so the only docks this change affects are in Commercial Bay. The board has yet to decide whether to hire one surveyor to confirm dock lengths or allow use of a city employee.
The OHW is a standard number, therefore not a moving target to measure dock length, explained Ganz. The OHW for White Bear Lake is 924.89 feet. Docks will be measured from that mark.
The state DNR describes OHW as an elevation delineating the highest water level that has been maintained for a sufficient period of time as to leave evidence upon the landscape, commonly the point where natural vegetation changes from predominantly aquatic to predominantly terrestrial.
Wording for Ordinance No. 5 will be revised to incorporate OHW and officially approved at the February meeting.
During public comment time, Docks of White Bear Marina owner Brian McGoldrick asked that the district manage commercial docks according to their DNR permit. “We spent time getting the DNR permit, and our docks have been in compliance,” he said. “The permit you have on file has specifics as to length and number of slips. I hope you manage to that permit. I would be the only one in the state not allowed to do that.”
In his education committee report, Director Scott Costello announced that the annual lake cleanup organized by the Boy Scouts will happen March 12 from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will be assigned areas to pick up trash on the ice before the spring thaw drops garbage into the lake. Trash bags will be provided by the conservation district. The free lunch is canceled this year due to COVID precautions. For more info on the event, contact Jim Schuster, volunteer coordinator, at jschust64@gmail.com or call 651-269-0976.
— Debra Neutkens
