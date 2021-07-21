A project to build a trail around White Bear Lake languished for years. "We talked about safely riding through our city for decades," recalled Steve Wolgamot, a Mahtomedi resident and bicycle enthusiast who recently resigned from both the City Council and the Lake Links Association board for health reasons.
"It started when I couldn’t safely get to your basketball games," Wolgamot said, directing the comment at his children and grandchildren present for the well-attended ribbon-cutting. "We can now. The money is there to finish the trail (around White Bear Lake) and we will do it. We will get it done and I am proud of you all."
Lake Links board member Ian Harding offered an interesting observation following the trail dedication. In an "informal survey," Harding counted the number of cars versus bikers and hikers between his house in southwest Mahtomedi and the District Center. He reported 32 people biking and walking and only eight cars. "It’s a measure of what Steve and the City Council have accomplished," Harding said.
Another board member, Kevin Donovan, concurred. "There is some fun symbolism at this spot," he said, pointing to the nearby District Center for Mahtomedi schools. "Steve served on the school board for years and often got his ‘way,’ in that building," Donovan said. "He was instrumental, for example, in negotiating the land for Wildwood School. He has a big fan club."
— Debra Neutkens
