Bicycle and pedestrian law is on the Lake Links Association agenda this month. The trail advocacy group has invited several experts to its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, to speak on current state laws, how to legally and safely use the transportation system, and law enforcement's role.
The meeting will feature Sgt. Jason Bain, a member of the St. Paul Police Department and a graduate of the International Police Mountain Bike Association training for law enforcement, and Dorian Grilley, executive director of BikeMN. Grilley will provide an overview of a primary state statute, 169.222, which identifies rights and responsibilities of bicyclists. In addition, Mike Brooks, co-chair of Lake Links, will focus on safe and legal movement strategies for bicyclists and pedestrians within the transportation system, as well as on side trails.
Meetings are held at the Mahtomedi District Education Center, 1520 Mahtomedi Ave. The public is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.