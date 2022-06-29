WHITE BEAR LAKE — Boaters who want to report unlawful activity on the water can best reach the water patrol unit by calling 9-1-1. That advice comes from Ramsey County Sgt. Mike Tombaga, who gave a short report June 21 to the Lake Conservation District board.
County 9-1-1 dispatchers are the quickest way to reach water patrol deputies, even if it’s not an emergency, Tombaga said. The unit keeps a boat for free at the VFW marina so response time is “really good.” There are typically two to three deputies on duty. The water unit’s six full-time people are responsible for 82 lakes, 23 of which offer recreational use, in addition to the Mississippi River. The station is located in Little Canada.
Dellwood board member Meredith Walburg asked Tombaga to watch for illegal bow riding and boaters who get too close to tubers and skiers. She also hears complaints about noise from pontoon parties and fishermen harassing wildlife. The sergeant said he would relay those concerns to the other deputies.
In other business at the June 21 meeting, directors approved or were informed of the following:
• A 2023 budget amount of $93,170. The five municipalities around the lake will be assessed a total of $45,800, an amount “substantially less” than the number of the last four years, according to Treasurer Mike Parenteau.
Based on tax capacity, the city of White Bear Lake will pay the highest assessment at $22,400. White Bear Township will pay half that amount, Mahtomedi will be assessed $8,000, Dellwood $2,700 and Birchwood $1,100.
Based on population, if you live in Mahtomedi or the township, the cost to keep the district operating is $1 per resident. White Bear Lake residents pay 90 cents per resident.
• A $2,000 grant to help fund phase two of the University of Minnesota wake boat study.
The second phase looks at the impact of propellor thrust on the lake bottom, including its impact on aquatic vegetation. “This research is important to ensure ecosystem health, said Jeff Marr, associate director of engineering and facilities at St. Anthony Falls Laboratory, “both nationally and internationally.”
Researchers are asking for $400,000 through a crowdfunding campaign to do the second study and have raised about half the money, according to White Bear Lake Director Scott Costello. The district gave a $2,000 grant last year for phase one. “I thought it was a very good use of our reserves,” he said. “It gave us an oar in the water.”
• An amount of $25,000 to treat Eurasian watermilfoil. That amount includes a $7,500 DNR grant. Aquatics expert Steve McComas will survey hot spots for milfoil this week with Parenteau’s help. Treatment will occur sometime after July 4.
• Order for six shallow water buoys totaling $1,050.
• Heard the lake level June 21 was 923.97 feet. “That’s 1.5 inches lower than last month,” reported Parenteau, lake quality committee chair. “The lake is trickling down but it’s still in great shape,” he observed. Parenteau added that he’s not an expert but believes the drop is due to evaporation and wind. Rainfall during June is also below normal.
• Heard that a representative from the Rice Creek Watershed District will present a summary on lake water quality at the board’s Aug. 16 meeting.
• Heard from Lake Utilization Committee Chair Mark Ganz, Mahtomedi, that a letter went out to 4711 Lake Ave. to remove one of five boats, as the number permitted was exceeded.
— Debra Neutkens
