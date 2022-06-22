Lake cruiser expected to relaunch ‘soon’

Those who’ve noticed a large vessel missing from White Bear’s Commercial Bay may be interested to know it will return.
The Admiral will relaunch “soon,” promised Elizabeth Morrissey Brown, vice president of business development and marketing for Morrissey Hospitality, the firm now responsible for the 65-foot cruiser.
The St. Paul-based hospitality management company is taking over operations for both the dinner boat and Admiral D’s Waterfront Tavern for 2022. Brian McGoldrick, a Stillwater resident, retains ownership.
The Admiral is undergoing a bow-to-stern refurbishing, according to Brown. There will be top-to-bottom upgrades like new fixtures and finishes, plus needed engine repairs.
“There have been certain delays,” she said. “The skill set for this type of work is in high demand. But such is life.”
When the boat does launch, cruising will be reservation only for private parties and events such as rehearsal dinners, birthdays, business events or family boat trips.
The yacht holds up to 60 guests with full food and beverage services. The company explored offering public excursions, but decided to focus on private cruises for leisure and business.
As for the restaurant, “Guests can expect to see familiar faces, including the newly promoted Jacob Riggot as general manager, as well as the return of appetizer baskets, craft burgers and sandwiches, tacos and shrimp ceviche, along with ice-cold beverages,” Brown said.
All restaurant seating remains on the dog-friendly lakefront patio. Dockside menus are also available to boaters, and pontoon and kayak renters as take-away options.
For excursion information, see www.admiraldswbl.com.
Morrissey Hospitality has more than 25 years of industry experience managing a number of hotels, restaurants and venues. Their portfolio includes The St. Paul Hotel, Tria Restaurant & Bar and new clients like The Freight House and Water Street Inn in Stillwater. The company also owns Momento, a new restaurant the opened in March in the former Pazzaluna space in downtown St. Paul.
— Debra Neutkens
