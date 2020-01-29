Lake association aims to restore the shore

The Bald Eagle Lake Association is offering a matching fund program in 2020 for shoreline restoration projects around the lake.
The association will provide matching grants to help finance projects that the Rice Creek Watershed District RCWD approves for Bald Eagle Lake residents in 2020. RCWD created a grant program to provide homeowners with technical and financial assistance to install projects that reduce or reuse stormwater runoff, prevent erosion and filter pollutants.
Eligible projects for this program may include the installation of raingardens or pervious pavers; projects that stabilize shoreline erosion or restore degraded wetlands; or the implementation of improved agricultural water quality practices. For typical projects, the RCWD may fund 25-50% of total project costs up to a maximum of $5,000. If a project is highly beneficial to water resources, such as a curb-cut raingarden, RCWD may fund 75% of eligible materials and contracted labor up to a maximum of $7,500.
In light of the Ramsey County Conservation District’s March 2012 report for Bald Eagle Lake, which stated that 20% of the lake’s phosphorus was coming from watershed runoff (and that figure is probably over 30% now with the successful alum treatment targeting the worst culprit, internal loading), the Lake Association determined that matching grants are an appropriate use of Bald Eagle Area Association funds to further the mission of making Bald Eagle Lake the best that it can be.
In 2020, the Bald Eagle Area Association (BEAA) will contribute to shoreline restoration, rain gardens and other water quality improvement projects that directly affect Bald Eagle Lake runoff. BEAA will only match grants for those projects previously approved by the RCWD for their own 2020 water quality grants program. The Bald Eagle Area Association has established a $15,000 fund for 2020. This fund will allow grants of up to 30% of an individual project for a Bald Eagle Lake homeowner. For example, the RCWD could pay 50%, BEAA would pay 30% and the homeowner would pay the remaining 20%. BEAA will follow RCWD’s sequence of approvals to grant the BEAA funds. Recipients of the Bald Eagle Area Association matching grant must be current dues paying members of the BEAA.
Interested homeowners should go to the RCWD website
ricecreek.org and search for information related to “Water Quality Grants.” Homeowners should also contact the BEAA board through beaagroup@gmail.com so it can track the RCWD’s application/grant approval process.
Submitted by Carole Moore of the Bald Eagle Area Association.
