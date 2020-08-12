Roger Benson was a grown man when World War II broke out. The son of Herman and Frances Benson, he was born in 1916, one of seven children who learned to fly on a grass strip on his family's farm next to Bald Eagle Lake.
He was not obligated to enlist but felt he had a skill to bring to the war, noted Sara Markoe Hanson, executive director of the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society. “He was a trained pilot who felt he could make a difference in the war effort.”
Benson joined the Army Air Corps and was sent to the Pacific. He died of burns Nov. 8, 1944, suffered when his transport plane was hit by enemy fire and burst into flames upon landing in North Maluku, Indonesia. He survived the crash but went back into the plane to save others. When the family was notified, they didn’t get a lot of details, according to Hanson.
His family dedicated Benson Airport, first called Roger’s Field, as a memorial to him.
Another White Bear aviator and Vietnam veteran, Darryl LeMire, said his part in Benson Airport history has to do with a commitment to carry on a legacy left by Roger Benson.
“Roger brought aviation to this place. He learned to fly in the ’30s, served in the Pacific as a pilot in WWII and was killed in action Nov. 8, 1944. I look at that as a responsibility to maintain this place for others to enjoy, and to give people the gift of aviation like the donation his family gave in spirit back to Roger.”
