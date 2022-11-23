Kids meaning for the season.

Genevieve Strehlow, 6, of Mahtomedi, is the winner of the Press Publications Thanksgiving artwork challenge. Also pictured is second-place winner (top right) Evelyn Wald, 10, of Blaine, and third-place winner (bottom right) Amelia Derkey, 6, of Dellwood.
Meet the artist behind the Thanksgiving-inspired artwork challenge
This year for our Thanksgiving issue, Press Publications teamed up with local artist Frank Zeller to host an artwork challenge. Youth ages 3 to 10 were invited to submit a drawing that depicts their perspective of the Thanksgiving holiday. Zeller pitched the idea of the artwork contest to replace the longstanding tradition Press Publications has had in printing a coloring page in the newspaper and having children color it in.
Q: Tell us a little bit about yourself.
A: My 32-year teaching career started in 1962. Until 1996, I taught art education to elementary and high school students.
During this time, I became involved in community outreach by joining the White Bear Arts Council, which is now known as the White Bear Center for the Arts.
After retiring from teaching, I started the Elementary Artist in Residence program, going into the elementary schools with art lessons.
For over 20 years I have been teaching watercolor painting at the Art Center. I also have given watercolor workshops throughout Minnesota, Spain and Italy.
Q: What does your work aim to say?
A: My paintings express the uniqueness of transparency of watercolor compared to opaqueness of oil and acrylic paintings. I am drawn to subject matter that has an interesting light/dark pattern that I am challenged to capture.
I like paintings that reveal the artist’s brush strokes, arrangement of design and expression of mood.
There are three simple goals for me to paint: 1. The challenge 2. Expression through paint and design and 3. Sharing of one’s work.
Q: Where do you get your inspiration?
A: My inspiration comes from the challenge I see before me, staring at a blank sheet of paper, analyzing the scene before me. It’s not what is before me, but what I see in my mind I see as a pattern, of light, dark and color.
Q: Where can readers find your paintings?
A: I have paintings at the Art Preserve Gallery in White Bear Lake and at my home.
