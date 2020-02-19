For 22 years, Nancy and Bob Brydges of Birchwood have been returning to their beloved Kenya to minister to abandoned and orphaned children.
They are helping children like 3-year-old Neema, who was just an infant when she was found on the bank of a crocodile-infested river. She will get a second chance in life because of a children's home near Nairobi named after the Brydges.
The Brydges Centre provides love, care and education for street children who otherwise face bleak and frightening futures. Some are preteen girls rescued from arranged marriages or children orphaned by HIV and left to fend for themselves under appalling conditions.
The growing orphanage and school center is named after its principal benefactors: Bob and Nancy Brydges. For the last two-plus decades, they’ve been spending winters in Kenya to help lead the faith-based nonprofit children’s home. During their tenure, more than 500 students have graduated from a program that provides education from preschool through primary with opportunity for secondary and trade school. There are currently 127 students on the 5-acre complex.
The center runs primarily on donations from individual and organizational contributors. The Brydges, retired from careers as a substitute teacher in the White Bear school district (Nancy) and as an IT executive for Burlington Northern Railway (Bob), are busy fundraisers and active in several ministries. They met Rosemary Wafula, founder of the center, through Mission: Moving Mountains. Wafula started the orphanage in 1995 and named it after the Brydges, who helped her son finish college in the United States.
“If these children hadn’t walked through our door, they would probably be dead,” Nancy said. “We’ve had babies left in garbage heaps to die, left in a pit, or on the side of a road. We’ve had 8-year-old girls who were going to be married off to 80-year-old men. Or they resort to a life of crime. Their life would be awful.”
Added Bob: “We refer to it as moving them from hopelessness to hope at the Brydges Centre.”
In an earlier Press story, the Brydges noted they were drawn to international missionary work because their dollars and time make such a broad impact. “A little goes a long way here,” Bob said. “There is no sense of entitlement. They appreciate every blessing so much.”
The center’s leaders are working to reduce a reliance on charity by producing much of their own food. A windmill powers a water well pump and a solar energy system is planned to hopefully someday eliminate the electric bill.
Bob, who formerly served as executive pastor at Rockpoint Church in Lake Elmo, said visitors are always welcome at the school. “Kenyans refer to visitors as blessings,” he said. “A visit would bless us and the children we are helping become productive citizens with Christ as their compass for life.”
